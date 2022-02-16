GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) (BMV: SIMEC-B) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 compared to Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020

Net Sales

Net sales increased 55% by the combination of higher shipments of finished steel products and a higher average sales price by 51% compared the same period of 2020, the sales increased from Ps. 35,869 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 to Ps. 55,622 million in the same period of 2021. Shipments of finished steel products increased 3% to 2 million 504 thousand tons in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2 million 441 thousand tons in the same period of 2020. Total sales outside of Mexico on the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 increased 55% to Ps. 27,576 million compared with Ps. 17,746 million in the same period of 2020. Total sales in Mexico increased 55% from Ps. 18,123 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 to Ps. 28,046 million in the same period of 2021. The increase of 55% in sales is due to a higher average sales price and higher volume of shipments.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 37% from Ps. 29,212 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 to Ps. 40,124 million in the same period of 2021. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented, 72% for 2021 and 2020 81%. The average cost of finished steel produced in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 increased 34% mainly due to scrap cost and to higher costs of some supplies at year end.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 was of Ps. 15,498 million compared to Ps. 6,657 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 28% and 19% for the 2021 and 2020 periods respectively.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3% from Ps. 2,019 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 to Ps. 2,087 million in the same period of 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 6% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 and 4% in the same period of 2021.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 547 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to other net expenses of Ps. 31 million in the same period of 2021.

Operating Income

Operating income increased 158% from Ps. 5,185 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 to Ps. 13,380 million in the same period of 2021. Operating income as a percentage of net sales represented 24% and 14% for the 2021 and 2020 periods respectively.

EBITDA

The EBITDA of the Company increased 119% from Ps. 6,637 million in the twelve-month prior ended December 31, of 2020, as a result a net income of Ps. 2,957, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,919, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 309, plus depreciation of Ps. 1,452 to Ps. 14,542 million in the same period of 2021 as a result a net income of Ps. 10,227, plus income taxes of Ps. 3,436, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 283, plus depreciation of 1,162.

Consolidated

Million

Twelve-month period ended December 31,



2021



2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Vale's stockholders



10,227





2,957 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



0





0 Net income (loss)



10,227





2,957 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1,162





1,452 Income taxes



3,436





1,919 Financial results income (loss)



(283)





309 EBITDA



14,542





6,637















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



14,542





6,637

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 represented a net income of Ps. 283 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 309 million in the same period of 2020. The net interest was an expense of Ps. 22 million in 2021 compared with a net income of Ps. 54 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. As a result, we registered a net exchange profit of Ps. 305 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 compared with a net exchange loss of Ps. 363 million in the same period of 2020, reflecting a 2.91% increase in the value of the peso versus the dollar in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020.

Income Taxes

The Company have recorded an expense net tax of Ps. 3,436 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 (including the expenses of deferred tax of Ps. 238 million) compared with a net expense tax of Ps. 1,919 million in the same period of 2020 (including the tax deferred expense of Ps. 81 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net income increased by 246% from Ps. 2,957 million net profit in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 to Ps. 10,227 million a result net income in the same period of 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 6.2 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2021 was U.S. $671,437 or Ps. 13.8 million). As of December 31, 2020, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 6.0 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2020 was U.S. $640,393, or Ps. 12.8 million).

Comparative fourth quarter 2021 vs third quarter 2021

Net Sales

Net sales decreased from Ps. 14,122 million in the third quarter of 2021 to Ps. 12,886 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales in tons decreased from 585 thousand ton in the third quarter of 2021 to 550 thousand ton in the fourth quarter of the same period, a decreased of 6%. Total sales outside of Mexico for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 8% from Ps. 6,838 million in the third quarter to Ps. 6,279 million in the four quarter of 2021. Sales in Mexico decreased to Ps. 6,607 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared Ps. 7,284 million in the third quarter of 2021 and decreased of 9%. Prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 3% compared with the third quarter of the same period.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased to Ps. 9,302 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to Ps. 9,913 million for the third quarter of 2021. With respect to sales, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the cost of sales represented 72% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 70% in the third quarter of the same period. The average cost of sales by ton remained in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus the third quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 15% to Ps. 3,584 million compared to Ps. 4,209 million in the third quarter of 2021. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the third and fourth quarter of 2021 was of 30% and 28% respectively.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 17% to Ps. 595 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to Ps. 508 million for the third quarter of 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the third and fourth quarter of 2021 was of 5% and 4% respectively.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 20 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to other net expenses of Ps. 20 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income was of Ps. 3,009 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an operating income of Ps. 3,681 million in the third quarter of 2021. The operating income as a percentage of net sales represented 26% and 23% for the third quarter and fourth quarter periods respectively.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 3,974 million in the third quarter of 2021 as a result a net income of Ps. 3,313, plus income taxes of Ps. 674, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 306, plus depreciation of Ps. 293 compared to Ps. 3,285 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result a net profit of Ps. 1,937, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,131, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 58, plus depreciation of Ps. 276.

Consolidated



Million

Comparative fourth quarter vs third quarter 2021



4Q 2021



3Q 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Vale's stockholders



1,937





3,313 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





0 Net income (loss)



1,936





3,313 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



276





293 Income taxes



1,131





674 Financial results income (loss)



(58)





(306) EBITDA



3,285





3,974















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



3,285





3,974

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost for the fourth quarter for 2021 was a net income of Ps. 58 million compared with a net income of Ps. 306 million for the third quarter of 2021. The net interest income the fourth quarter was Ps. 13 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 9 million in the third quarter of 2021. At same time we registered an exchange net profit of Ps. 315 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with an exchange net profit of Ps. 45 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for the third quarter of 2021 had an expense net tax of Ps. 674 million (including an expenses tax deferred for Ps. 75 million) compared to an expense of Ps. 1,131 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, (including an expenses tax deferred of Ps. 142 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net profit of Ps. 1,937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to Ps. 3,313 million of net income in the third quarter of 2021.

Comparative fourth quarter 2021 vs fourth quarter 2020

Net Sales

Net sales increased 27% from Ps. 10,130 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 to Ps. 12,886 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales in tons of finished steel in the fourth quarter of 2020 were 602 thousand tons versus to 550 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total sales outside of Mexico increased 32% from Ps. 4,753 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 to Ps. 6,279 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales in Mexico increased 23% from Ps. 5,377 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to Ps. 6,607 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The average sales prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 39%, compared to the same period of 2020.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 11% from Ps. 8,356 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to Ps. 9,302 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. With respect to sales, the cost of sales represented 72% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and 82% during the fourth quarter of 2020. The average cost of steel products increased 22% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 102% from Ps. 1,774 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to Ps. 3,584 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 18% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 28% of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 15% from Ps. 704 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to Ps. 595 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 7% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 5% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 331 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with other income net of Ps. 20 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income was of Ps. 3,009 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an operating profit of Ps. 1,401 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The operating income as a percentage of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 23%, compared to an operating loss of 14% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 1,895 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a result a net loss of Ps. 498, less minority stake of Ps. 4, plus income taxes of Ps. 615, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,288, plus depreciation of Ps. 494 compared to a profit of Ps 3,285 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result a net profit of Ps. 1,937, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,131, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 58, plus depreciation of Ps. 276.

Consolidated

Million

Comparative fourth quarter vs fourth quarter



2021



2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Vale's stockholders



1,937





(498) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





(4) Net income (loss)



1,936





(502) Depreciation, depletion and amortization



276





494 Income taxes



1,131





615 Financial results income (loss)



(58)





1,288 EBITDA



3,285





1,895















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



3,285





1,895

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a net income of Ps. 58 million compared with a net expense of Ps 1,288 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income was of Ps. 13 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with a net interest income of Ps. 15 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. At same time we registered a net exchange profit of Ps. 45 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with an exchange loss of Ps. 1,303 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an expense net taxes for the fourth quarter of 2021 of Ps. 1,131 million (including an expense of deferred tax of Ps. 142 million), compared to an expense net taxes of Ps. 615 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, (including an expense tax deferred of Ps. 66 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net profit of Ps. 1,937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to Ps. 498 million of net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(million of pesos) Jan - Dec '21

Jan - Dec '20

Year 21 vs

'20 Sales 55,622

35,869

55% Cost of Sales 40,124

29,212

37% Gross Profit 15,498

6,657

133% Selling, General and Administrative Expense 2,087

2,019

3% Other Income (Expenses), net (31)

547

(106%) Operating Profit 13,380

5,185

158% EBITDA 14,542

6,637

119% Net income 10,227

2,957

246% Sales Outside Mexico 27,576

17,746

55% Sales in Mexico 28,046

18,123

55% Total Sales (Tons) 2,504

2,441

3% Cost by ton 16,024

11,967

34%

Quarter









(million of pesos) 4Q'21 3Q '21 4Q '20 4Q´21vs

3Q´21 4Q´21 vs

4Q '20 Sales 12,886 14,122 10,130 (9%) 27% Cost of Sales 9,302 9,913 8,356 (6%) 11% Gross Profit 3,584 4,209 1,774 (15%) 102% Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 595 508 704 17% (15%) Other Income (Expenses), net 20 (20) 331 (200%) (94%) Operating Profit 3,009 3.681 1,401 (18%) 115% EBITDA 3,285 3,974 1,895 (17%) 73% Net Income 1,937 3,313 (498) (42%) (489%) Sales Outside Mexico 6,279 6,838 4,753 (8%) 32% Sales in Mexico 6,607 7,284 5,377 (9%) 23% Total Sales (Tons) 550 585 602 (6%) (9%) Cost per Ton 16,913 16,945 13,880 0% 22%

Product Thousands of

Tons

Jan-Dec 2021 Millions of

Pesos

Jan-Dec 2021 Average Price

per Ton

Jan-Dec

2021 Thousands of

Tons

Jan – Dec

2020 Millions of

Pesos

Jan- Dec

2020 Average Price

per Ton

Jan-Dec

2020 Special Profiles 907 22,459 24,762 791 13,593 17,185 Commercial Profiles 1,597 33,163 20,766 1,650 22,276 13,501 Total Tons 2,504 55,622 22,213 2,441 35,869 14,694

Product Thousands

of Tons

Oct-Dec 2021 Millions of

Pesos

Oct-Dec

2021 Average

Price per

Ton

Oct-Dec

2021 Thousands

of Tons

Jul-Sep

2021 Millions of

Pesos

Jul-Sep

2021 Average

Price per

Ton

Jul-Sep

2021 Thousands

of Tons

Oct-Dec

2020 Millions

of Pesos

Oct-Dec

2020 Average

Price per

Ton

Oct-Dec

2020 Special Profiles 193 5,343 27,684 225 5,976 26,560 220 3,898 17,718 Commercial Profiles 357 7,543 21,129 360 8,146 22,628 382 6,232 16,314 Total Tons 550 12,886 23,429 585 14,122 24,140 602 10,130 16,827

