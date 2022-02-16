Go1 and Pluralsight Team Up To Tackle Global Tech Skills Shortage

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced it has partnered with Go1 , one of the world's largest corporate education content hubs. Together, the companies will deliver a curated content experience designed to help Go1 customers learn the most in-demand technology skills, including those featured in the Pluralsight Technology Index . Premium Go1 subscribers can now access custom content from Pluralsight Skills, enabling them to build skills in specialized technology roles including IT/DevOps, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning.

With this partnership, Pluralsight and Go1 will deliver solutions that help L&D leaders manage the necessary training and development needs of their diverse teams. Go1 customers in any role, including non-technical roles, are now able to access a selection of high-quality technical content on Pluralsight Skills to upskill or reskill their workforce. The partnership also enables joint customers to access the full Pluralsight Skills library through Go1's platform.

Pluralsight and Go1 designed the unique offer with the aim to address the global tech skills shortage, which continues to expand. In fact, research shows that the global tech skills shortage is anticipated to affect more than 85 million people , representing an estimated $8.5 trillion in lost annual revenue by 2030.

"We are excited to offer our expert-led content within the Go1 eLearning platform to help everyone develop the critical tech skills that are in-demand today," said Ken Leonard, SVP of Global Ecosystem Solutions at Pluralsight. "With access to on-demand video courses from Pluralsight Skills, Go1 customers will be able to establish foundational technology competencies across their organizations while enabling those in technical roles to deepen their understanding of today's latest tech. Pluralsight Skills gives people and teams the necessary tools to develop technology skills more effectively and at scale."

This partnership further strengthens the already robust Go1 corporate eLearning platform, adding courses critical for tech upskilling and reskilling. Through Go1's centralized content library, over 3.5 million corporate learners will have access to custom learning paths from Pluralsight Skills for roles such as Software Developer, Security Professionals, and Agile leaders. Additionally, Pluralsight Skills provides content on technology skills like security, cloud concepts for cloud hosting platforms such as AWS and Azure, and coding languages such as JavaScript and Python.

"Our partnership with Pluralsight creates a critical tech-skilling pathway for Go1 customers to experience the industry's leading tech courses to join a future-ready workforce," said Basem Emera, VP of Partnerships and Alliances at Go1.

About Go1

Go1 makes it easy for organizations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world's top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organization needs in a single solution. With over 3.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning.Go1.com has raised over $280M in total funding from investors including AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Larsen Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, M12, Our Innovation Fund, Oxford University, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TEN13, and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.go1.com .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development organization that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com .

