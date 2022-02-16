GlobalMed Celebrates 20 Years Offering Virtual Health Technologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, GlobalMed has been an international leader of virtual health with its technology platform of software and integrated telehealth stations and medical devices. When GlobalMed's CEO and Founder, Joel E. Barthelemy, first established its headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, his vision was to expand access to care regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic barriers.

While the sophistication of how that technology is deployed has advanced to support seemingly endless telehealth use cases, GlobalMed's momentum is not lessening toward its vision of a world without disparity of care. This is demonstrated in the ongoing commitment to empowering providers and patients to deliver and get the care they need anytime, anywhere.

In support of its mission and in celebration of its 20 years, GlobalMed puts forth its most recent accomplishments confident of the impact they will make on the health and wellness initiatives across the world.

New product launches

As the virtual health landscape moves toward smaller and lighter form factors, GlobalMed's most recent new product launches and feature expansion support this market demand. Its eNcounter® NOW direct-to-consumer mobile video application rounds out the complete and robust eNcounter® software platform with functionality that serves a provider and patient anywhere on the care continuum. The Transportable Exam Backpack is a lightweight, USB-powered backpack configured for more complex in-home care or remote provider consultations with our suite of clinical devices. The TotalExam® Lite exam camera and Otoscope kit is lightweight, affordable, most feature complete imaging solution for telemedicine.

Advanced security

2021 was a banner year as GlobalMed adds to its security profile. Most notably, GlobalMed achieved the Authority to Operate (ATO) on the Department of Defense Networks, the first synchronous clinical virtual health technologies awarded an ATO. It also achieved its SOC 2 Type 2 examination, that covers GlobalMed's virtual health platform related to meeting the AICPAs criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy for managing customer data.

Quality and Support

Perhaps the most exciting news on the quality front is the achievement of compliance with the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR), meeting the newest and stricter medical device standard for our suite of CE marked software and devices. This will enable GlobalMed to meet EU customer needs for intelligent virtual care. GlobalMed also opened offices in the Washington DC area to give local support to its long-standing U.S. Federal customers and expanded its technical services to include a dedicated field support team for increased on-site implementations and training.

Affordability – Cost Simplified Rental Program The CostSimplified® virtual health rental program expanded its offerings with newly added telehealth delivery stations and medical devices. The program allows organizations to adopt telehealth technologies and provide virtual care delivery services for a low monthly fee.

"We could not have accomplished our goal of providing greater access to care over the last 20 years without the support of our amazing clients," said Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed founder and CEO. "They are the frontline heroes who ensure the technology is implemented to solve disparity issues across the continuum. We are equally grateful to the health administrators who continue to find ways to run their operations with the latest and greatest proven technologies and have trusted GlobalMed to meet their specific needs. Finally, my gratitude goes out to my fellow GlobalMed team members, Board of Directors and Advisors, both past and present, who exemplify great passion in furthering our important mission."

As GlobalMed looks to the future, the market and its clients can continue to expect a dedication to supporting their needs as they adopt or grow their virtual health programs. With new product launches expected into 2022 and increased efforts toward advanced security and client support, providers and patients can feel confident that GlobalMed is the trusted source to support their goals for the long-term.

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's most advanced virtual health technology platform and wellness applications that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrated software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, expand patient care, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

Specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed technology has enabled approximately 50 million consults in nearly 100 countries. Its highly secure virtual health platform has earned the U.S. Defense Health Agency's Authority to Operate on the DoD network and is used worldwide from the VA and White House Medical Unit to rural American hospitals, correctional facilities, oil rigs, and even villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO. Learn more.

