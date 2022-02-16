Dynavax to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 28, 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations. Alternatively, participants may dial (866) 420-4066 or (409) 217-8237 and refer to conference ID 4678925. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, shingles, Tdap, seasonal influenza and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

