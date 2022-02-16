APPALACHIAN POWER ISSUES RFP SEEKING SOLAR ENERGY RESOURCES IN WEST VIRGINIA

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appalachian Power today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for up to 150 megawatts (MW) of solar energy resources with the option to include a battery-energy storage system. The company seeks to acquire the solar facilities through one or more purchase and sale agreements from developers who meet certain economic and operational criteria.

Project bids must be at least 50 MW in size, located in West Virginia, and interconnected to PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, including West Virginia. Projects must be operational by no later than December 15, 2025, and qualify for the Federal Investment Tax Credit.

Appalachian Power issued the RFP as part of the provisions of West Virginia Senate Bill 583, passed in 2020 to further the development of renewable energy resources and renewable energy facilities for solar energy. Preference will be given to submissions located on eligible sites as defined by the legislation. These sites include property previously used in electric generation, industrial, manufacturing or mining operations to include brownfields, closed landfills, hazardous waste sites, and former industrial or mining sites.

"The RFP issued today is our company's second request for bids following the West Virginia legislation," said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. "Our first request resulted in a signed contract for a 50 MW solar project in Berkeley County, and we are ready and eager to build on that success."

Businesses seeking to submit a proposal can access criteria, required forms, and other specifics online at www.appalachianpower.com/rfp. Proposals must be submitted by March 31, 2022. Any solar project selected by Appalachian Power through the RFP process is conditional upon and subject to approval by the required regulatory authorities.

Appalachian Power is a leader in renewable energy, producing nearly 2,000 gigawatt-hours of energy annually from wind, solar and hydropower.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 5,900 megawatts of renewable energy.

