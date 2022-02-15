Young America Capital Appointments Dr. David Sans FAARM, PhD, MBA Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young America Capital LLC ("YAC"), a New York-based FINRA/SEC-registered independent investment banking and advisory firm, announced that it has named Dr. David Sans as Managing Director of Healthcare investment banking ("HIB") in our New York office. David brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate development and healthcare banking experience.

Before joining the firm, David held leadership roles with Novartis, Pfizer, ImClone, Mount Sinai Healthcare Systems and Summer Street Research Partners in Boston, where he focused on growth, development and restructuring programs while participating in four FDA approved drugs and completing a number transactions of varying sizes with total enterprise valuation creation into the billions. He has a wide range of drug development and banking experience in oncology, immunology, neurodegenerative diseases, neuropathic pain and nephrology.

Peter Formanek, CEO of Young America Capital, said: "We are excited to have David Sans join our team. He is a highly respected industry veteran with strong skills and contacts."

About Young America Capital

Young America Capital is a New York-based FINRA/SEC-registered independent investment banking and advisory firm that provides capital raising, M&A advisory and fund marketing services for companies and alternative investment fund managers. Since its founding in 2010, YAC has completed more than 120 transactions and raised more than $1 billion for its clients. The firm is comprised of a diverse group of more than 70 senior investment bankers serving the following sectors: industrials, chemicals and manufacturing; consumer and retail; energy, power and clean-tech; financial services and fin-tech; life sciences and healthcare; synthetic biotechnology and food-tech; technology and media; transportation, infrastructure & logistics; real estate and prop-tech; legal cannabis as well as having a Latin America focus.

