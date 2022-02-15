SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals and Alamar Biosciences Collaborate to Discover Novel Therapeutic Antibodies for CNS Diseases

FREMONT, Calif. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences (Alamar), a platform company focused on transforming the field of proteomics to enable the early detection of cancer and other diseases, and SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals (SciNeuro), a leader in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of neurological diseases, announced a multi-program collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop novel therapeutic antibodies for targets selected by SciNeuro within the field of neurological diseases, based on Alamar's Attobody platform.

joint SciNeuro and Alamar logos (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about our collaboration with Alamar to discover novel therapeutic antibodies for SciNeuro's CNS programs," commented Dr. Min Li, Founder and CEO of SciNeuro. "Alamar's Attobody platform has already successfully generated promising antibodies against targets selected by SciNeuro. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Alamar to discover novel therapeutic candidates."

Alamar's proprietary Attobody™ platform produces a highly diverse pool of antibodies with single-digit picomolar affinity and exquisite specificity. Compared to traditional antibody engineering, the Attobody platform deploys an accelerated antibody design and engineering process to generate novel antibodies without the need for affinity maturation.

Dr. Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Alamar, commented: "We are thrilled to work with SciNeuro to discover additional novel antibodies for their drug discovery programs, building on our initial success. Antibody therapeutics are increasingly deployed against cancer, infectious diseases and neurological disorders, and their success critically depends on optimal affinity and specificity. Our Attobody technology optimizes these two key attributes, and can improve success rates for a broad range of targets including traditionally intractable targets such as GPCRs and ion channels. We plan to actively exploit the potential of this powerful technology in therapeutic applications."

Under the terms of the agreement, SciNeuro will have exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. Alamar will receive research payments and is eligible to receive from SciNeuro downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of resulting products.

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to transform the field of proteomics to enable the early detection of cancer and other diseases. The company's two proprietary technology platforms, NULISA™ and Attobody™, work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single-digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. The Attobodies have picomolar affinity and built-in high specificity and have the potential to expand antibody therapeutics to many targets intractable with conventional antibodies. For more information, please visit www.alamarbio.com.

About SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals is an innovation-driven, neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company with corporate and R&D facilities located in China and the United States. The company has established a broad portfolio of novel therapeutic candidates to address neurodegenerative and other CNS diseases. SciNeuro focuses on targets that are supported by human biology and which play a critical role in regulating foundation biology, to achieve better probability of success in clinical development. SciNeuro is committed to delivering medicines that can make a difference to improve the lives of patients around the world, transforming scientific discoveries into groundbreaking therapies.

To learn more, visit http://www.SciNeuro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alamar Biosciences, Inc.