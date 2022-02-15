InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Easily Lift Heavy Tires (TLS-108)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to save time and effort when lifting heavy tires within a garage," said an inventor, from Rubonia, Fla., "so I invented the A E J DEVICE. My design would also facilitate free rotation when aligning the hub studs to the rim holes."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to lift and position a heavy wheel within a service garage. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend over and lift a heavy wheel. As a result, it enhances safety and it prevents strain and injuries. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional mechanics and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it can be easily adapted for use with different vehicle applications.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



