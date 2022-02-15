THE DIAN FOSSEY GORILLA FUND JOINS GOCHAIN NETWORK AS A SIGNING NODE

The Fossey Fund is now operating a node of the GoChain public blockchain network

RENO, Nev. and ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, founded by pioneering primatologist and scientist Dr. Dian Fossey, and the GoChain Foundation, the developer of the GoChain blockchain protocol, today announced the signing of a Node Operating Agreement whereas the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund is now operating a signing node of the GoChain blockchain network.

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund joins the GoChain Blockchain Network as a Signing Node.

As a signing node, the Fossey Fund will join a decentralized consortium of Fortune 500 companies, NGOs, nonprofits, and universities that run specialized servers to validate the blocks of transactions produced on the GoChain's blockchain network.

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund was originally founded by Dr. Fossey, who was a leading primatologist, author of Gorillas in the Mist, and a member of the "Trimates", three world-renowned female scientists recruited by paleoanthropologist Dr. Louis Leakey to study great apes in their natural environments — the other two are Jane Goodall, who studies chimpanzees, and Biruté Galdikas, who studies orangutans.

The Fossey Fund is dedicated to the conservation, protection and study of gorillas and their habitats in Africa. The organization's successful, integrated approach includes direct protection of individual gorillas and their families, scientific research, training the next generation of conservation leaders, and supporting local communities through food and water security, livelihood, and education programs.

"We look forward to working with GoChain as a node validator and exploring how new technologies such as blockchain can enhance our gorilla and forest ecosystem conservation work." - Tara Stoinski, President and CEO/Chief Scientific Officer of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund

"Dr. Fossey's incredible legacy lives on in the Fossey Fund. We look forward to working closely with Tara and her team to identify opportunities for leveraging advanced technologies to include blockchain technology for the conservation and protection of gorillas and their habitats in Africa and beyond." - Henry Ines, GoChain Foundation Steering Committee Member & CEO

About the GoChain Foundation

At 1,300 transactions per second, GoChain's network is the fastest, most reliable, and "green" web3 based public and private blockchain protocol. GoChain's Proof of Reputation (PoR) consensus algorithm relies on a decentralized consortium of highly reputable enterprises, organizations and universities to validate transactions on the blockchain. For more information, visit gochain.io or follow GoChain on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

