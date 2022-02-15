ALLEGIANT REPORTS JANUARY 2022 TRAFFIC

Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for January 2022.

(PRNewswire)

Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison



January 2022

January 2019

Change

Passengers

942,857

924,957

1.9%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

902,934

857,008

5.4%

Available seat miles (000)

1,306,832

1,054,498

23.9%

Load factor

69.1%

81.3%

(12.2pts)

Departures

8,102

6,782

19.5%

Average stage length (miles)

916

901

1.7%



Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison



January 2022

January 2019

Change

Passengers

948,665

930,238

2.0%

Available seat miles (000)

1,334,024

1,080,826

23.4%

Departures

8,291

6,981

18.8%

Average stage length (miles)

914

898

1.8%



Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



January 2022

January 2021

Change

Passengers

942,857

547,824

72.1%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

902,934

507,818

77.8%

Available seat miles (000)

1,306,832

885,121

47.6%

Load factor

69.1%

57.4%

11.7pts

Departures

8,102

5,607

44.5%

Average stage length (miles)

916

904

1.3%



Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



January 2022

January 2021

Change

Passengers

948,665

550,704

72.3%

Available seat miles (000)

1,334,024

906,452

47.2%

Departures

8,291

5,757

44.0%

Average stage length (miles)

914

902

1.3%

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

January 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.65

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release November have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-january-2022-traffic-301482172.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.