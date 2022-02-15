68% of Americans Will Consider Noise Levels At Work When Making Future Employment Decisions National survey commissioned by Quiet Mark highlights how noise impacts work and home

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of Americans (77%) say the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed how they feel about noise in their environment, according to a survey commissioned by Quiet Mark.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans will consider noise levels at work when making future employment decisions and nearly a quarter (22%) say they would seek a total career or work environment change to limit noise exposure, even considering a change in industry to do so. This is a bigger concern for younger workers, as employed Americans under age 40 (29%) were more likely to make this major shift than those 40 or older (16%). This comes as 33 percent of Americans are reporting they are more aware of noise in their lives.

"Because sound is invisible it is often overlooked. Yet, the impact it has on our well-being is profound. This research can help employers and drive change in manufacturing to prioritize noise reduction within the design of products and building materials," says Quiet Mark CEO & Co-founder Poppy Szkiler.

The change in pace and space brought on by the pandemic has made Americans more aware of the noise they experience in their life. More than a quarter say they are more stressed by noise since the start of the pandemic and want ways to reduce noise levels.

It's not idle desire, as 33 percent of Americans say they are willing to pay more for appliances that are quiet. And, when it comes to choosing the right appliance, labelling matters. Nearly three in four Americans say they would be more likely to buy an appliance specifically labeled "quiet."

The U.S. survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older in December 2021.

Quiet Mark is the international certification program associated with the UK Noise Abatement Society charitable foundation. Conducting expert acoustic testing and verification of products, Quiet Mark has driven change in manufacturing worldwide to prioritize noise reduction within the design of everyday appliances, technologies and building materials. Quiet Mark has certified over 1,000 qualifying products, from over 90 brands, across over 60 product categories, giving U.S. consumers and trade buyers a way to easily find noise reduction products. For more information visit, www.quietmark.com.

