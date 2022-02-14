SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2022 GUIDANCE Conference call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tom Ryan, the Company's President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on fourth quarter results:

"Today we are proud to report fourth quarter earnings per share of $1.24 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.17, a $0.04 increase over the prior year quarter. We continued to experience elevated levels of funeral services, burials, and preneed sales against a robust customer spend, while experiencing some inflationary cost increases around staffing, maintenance, and energy related expenses. We were fortunate in being able to invest $112 million in acquiring 28 funeral homes and 2 cemeteries in six separate transactions this quarter. We are excited to welcome our new teammates to the SCI family.

As we end the year with a strong performance and look back on 2021, what our associates have been able to accomplish against the backdrop of a global pandemic has been truly remarkable. I am extremely proud of our team of over 24,000 associates who have continued to provide service excellence to our client families through almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to thank our entire SCI family, particularly our frontline associates, for your continued courage and resolve, but also for focusing on what we do best, which is helping our client families gain closure and healing through the process of grieving, remembrance, and celebration."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Revenue grew $73 million , or 8%, over the prior year quarter to $1,043 million .

GAAP earnings per share were $1.24 .

Adjusted earnings per share grew $0.04 over the prior year quarter to $1.17 , which was higher than our expectations driven by higher than expected revenue and a reduced share count.

Comparable funeral preneed sales production grew $30 million , or 14%.

Comparable cemetery preneed sales production grew $39 million , or 13%.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR SUMMARY

Details of our fourth quarter 2021 financial results and the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Appendix at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 1,043.3

$ 970.3

$ 4,143.1

$ 3,511.5 Operating income $ 298.5

$ 285.4

$ 1,190.7

$ 842.8 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 206.5

$ 201.0

$ 802.9

$ 515.9 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.24

$ 1.15

$ 4.72

$ 2.88 Earnings excluding special items (1) $ 194.8

$ 197.7

$ 777.9

$ 521.7 Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $ 1.17

$ 1.13

$ 4.57

$ 2.91 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 167.2

174.6

170.1

179.0 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 190.2

$ 244.9

$ 920.6

$ 804.4 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $ 190.2

$ 244.9

$ 912.3

$ 804.4





(1) Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share" and "adjusted operating cash flow". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.24 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.15 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The current year quarter was positively impacted by a $9.9 million pre-tax gain on divestitures and prior year quarter was positively impacted by a $1.2 million pre-tax gain on divestitures. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items were $1.17 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.13 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase of $0.04 is due to higher gross profit driven by a higher funeral sales average and lower shares outstanding, slightly offset by a higher tax rate, higher corporate general and administrative expenses, and higher interest expense.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased $54.7 million to $190.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $244.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as higher cash taxes and interest was slightly offset by an increase in gross profit.

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

Tom Ryan, the Company's President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the outlook for 2022:

"Looking ahead, our expectations for adjusted earnings per share for the full year of 2022 have improved from the $2.80 we provided last quarter on our earnings call to a midpoint of $3.00, primarily due to the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond 2022, we believe that the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on services pulled forward from future years into 2020 and 2021 should begin to wane and a trend of year-over-year growth should begin as we approach an aging baby boomer cohort with a leaner and more technologically efficient and effective operating model."

The guidance provided below has a wider range than usual due to the continued uncertainty around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outlook assumes that the impact of COVID-19 will continue into the early months of 2022. Our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items reflects an estimated $20 million of payroll tax payments in 2022 that were deferred from 2020 as allowed under the CARES Act.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $2.80 - $3.20







Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes (1) $825 - $875 Cash taxes expected in 2022 $150 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $675 - $725







Capital improvements at existing locations and cemetery development expenditures $270 - $290





(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2022 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2022: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs associated with settlements of litigation or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, or deferred tax payments. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, consistent with the historical disclosures found in the Appendix at the end of this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

APPENDIX: RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenue $ 1,043,255

$ 970,268

$ 4,143,143

$ 3,511,509 Cost of revenue (718,880)

(654,908)

(2,839,529)

(2,534,682) Gross profit 324,375

315,360

1,303,614

976,827 Corporate general and administrative expenses (35,859)

(31,098)

(138,107)

(141,066) Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net 9,937

1,184

25,169

7,009 Operating income 298,453

285,446

1,190,676

842,770 Interest expense (38,745)

(36,224)

(150,610)

(163,063) Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net —

—

(5,226)

(18,428) Other income, net 1,446

233

10,660

781 Income before income taxes 261,154

249,455

1,045,500

662,060 Provision for income taxes (54,589)

(48,364)

(242,248)

(145,923) Net income 206,565

201,091

803,252

516,137 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (65)

(48)

(313)

(230) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 206,500

$ 201,043

$ 802,939

$ 515,907 Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.26

$ 1.17

$ 4.79

$ 2.92 Basic weighted average number of shares 164,446

172,156

167,542

176,709 Diluted earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.24

$ 1.15

$ 4.72

$ 2.88 Diluted weighted average number of shares 167,189

174,587

170,114

178,990

Consolidated Balance Sheet













(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020















ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,626

$ 230,857 Receivables, net 106,051

92,939 Inventories 25,935

23,929 Other 40,448

28,427 Total current assets 441,060

376,152 Preneed receivables, net and trust investments 6,015,323

5,345,720 Cemetery property 1,900,844

1,879,340 Property and equipment, net 2,252,158

2,133,664 Goodwill 1,915,082

1,880,007 Deferred charges and other assets, net 1,169,813

1,080,053 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 1,996,898

1,820,489 Total assets $ 15,691,178

$ 14,515,425







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 659,494

$ 575,948 Current maturities of long-term debt 65,016

228,352 Income taxes payable 3,751

11,634 Total current liabilities 728,261

815,934 Long-term debt 3,901,304

3,514,182 Deferred revenue, net 1,532,749

1,488,909 Deferred tax liability 437,902

437,308 Other liabilities 438,903

420,039 Deferred receipts held in trust 4,766,492

4,272,382 Care trusts' corpus 1,976,118

1,814,050 Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 166,821,502

and 174,792,272 shares issued, respectively, and 163,114,202 and 170,717,236 shares

outstanding, respectively 163,114

170,717 Capital in excess of par value 979,096

981,934 Retained earnings 727,021

560,731 Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,214

39,366 Total common stockholders' equity 1,909,445

1,752,748 Noncontrolling interests 4

(127) Total equity 1,909,449

1,752,621 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,691,178

$ 14,515,425

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 803,252

516,137 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 5,226

18,428 Depreciation and amortization 159,306

155,299 Amortization of intangibles 20,002

22,444 Amortization of cemetery property 98,162

80,403 Amortization of loan costs 6,367

5,483 Provision for expected credit losses 11,362

13,558 (Benefit from) provision for deferred income taxes (5,837)

7,884 Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (25,169)

(7,009) Share-based compensation 14,168

14,103 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:





Increase in receivables (20,215)

(14,518) Increase in other assets (54,883)

(35,739) Increase in payables and other liabilities 53,747

122,478 Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (308,061)

(158,797) Increase in deferred revenue, net 119,730

61,807 Increase in deferred receipts held in trust 43,451

2,390 Net cash provided by operating activities 920,608

804,351 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (303,660)

(222,211) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (121,382)

(64,164) Real estate acquisitions (26,604)

(52,079) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 40,696

21,916 Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (3,982)

(5,352) Proceeds from Company-owned life insurance policies and other —

3,519 Net cash used in investing activities (414,932)

(318,371) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 975,000

1,585,000 Debt issuance costs (13,640)

(14,503) Scheduled payments of debt (36,158)

(34,489) Early payments of debt (699,837)

(1,371,856) Principal payments on finance leases (34,617)

(43,598) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 39,354

26,671 Purchase of Company common stock (554,313)

(516,870) Payments of dividends (146,919)

(137,392) Bank overdrafts and other 5,510

14,259 Net cash used in financing activities (465,620)

(492,778) Effect of foreign currency (111)

2,788 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 39,945

(4,010) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 238,610

242,620 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 278,555

$ 238,610

Consolidated Segment Results

(See definitions of revenue line items later in this appendix.)

(Dollars in millions, except funeral services performed and

average revenue per service) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 329.3

$ 296.0

$ 1,268.1

$ 1,092.0 Matured preneed revenue 178.4

176.5

700.5

662.7 Core revenue 507.7

472.5

1,968.6

1,754.7 Non-funeral home revenue 19.0

17.0

74.1

61.2 Recognized preneed revenue 39.2

31.4

159.6

124.6 Other revenue 33.8

26.9

140.9

111.8 Total revenue $ 599.7

$ 547.8

$ 2,343.2

$ 2,052.3















Gross profit $ 161.4

$ 150.9

$ 625.6

$ 494.6 Gross profit percentage 26.9 %

27.5 %

26.7 %

24.1 %















Funeral services performed 96,531

96,668

382,862

364,312 Average revenue per service $ 5,456

$ 5,064

$ 5,335

$ 4,984



(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 42.0

$ 36.9

$ 167.4

$ 124.5 Atneed merchandise and service revenue 78.9

70.4

310.5

262.4 Total atneed revenue 120.9

107.3

477.9

386.9 Recognized preneed property revenue 203.5

201.7

846.5

660.0 Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 85.4

79.4

343.9

298.9 Total recognized preneed revenue 288.9

281.1

1,190.4

958.9 Core revenue 409.8

388.4

1,668.3

1,345.8 Other cemetery revenue 33.7

34.0

131.7

113.4 Total revenue $ 443.5

$ 422.4

$ 1,800.0

$ 1,459.2















Gross profit $ 162.9

$ 164.4

$ 678.0

$ 482.2 Gross profit percentage 36.7 %

38.9 %

37.7 %

33.0 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. We consider comparable funeral operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2021.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average

revenue per contract sold) Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Var

% Comparable funeral revenue:













Atneed revenue (1) $ 320.7

$ 290.8

$ 29.9

10.3 % Matured preneed revenue (2) 176.4

174.7

1.7

1.0 % Core revenue (3) 497.1

465.5

31.6

6.8 % Non-funeral home revenue (4) 18.7

17.0

1.7

10.0 % Recognized preneed revenue (5) 38.7

31.3

7.4

23.6 % Other revenue (6) 33.5

27.0

6.5

24.1 % Total comparable revenue $ 588.0

$ 540.8

$ 47.2

8.7 %















Comparable gross profit $ 158.9

$ 149.1

$ 9.8

6.6 % Comparable gross profit percentage 27.0 %

27.6 %

(0.6) %



















Comparable funeral services performed:













Atneed 53,646

53,037

609

1.1 % Matured preneed 27,343

29,181

(1,838)

(6.3) % Total core 80,989

82,218

(1,229)

(1.5) % Non-funeral home 13,334

13,218

116

0.9 % Total comparable funeral services performed 94,323

95,436

(1,113)

(1.2) % Core cremation rate 53.8 %

52.6 %

1.2 %



Total comparable cremation rate (7) 60.3 %

59.0 %

1.3 %



















Comparable funeral average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 5,978

$ 5,483

$ 495

9.0 % Matured preneed 6,451

5,987

464

7.8 % Total core 6,138

5,662

476

8.4 % Non-funeral home 1,402

1,286

116

9.0 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,468

$ 5,056

$ 412

8.1 %















Comparable funeral preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 255.4

$ 225.0

$ 30.4

13.5 % Core contracts sold 32,178

30,592

1,586

5.2 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 18,497

16,381

2,116

12.9 % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 6,302

$ 5,840

462

7.9 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 2,846

$ 2,828

$ 18

0.6 %





(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes, which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes. (4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred. (5) Recognized preneed revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract and delivered before death has occurred. (6) Other revenue primarily comprises general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements. (7) Total comparable cremation rate includes the impact of cremation services through our non-funeral sales channel (e.g. SCI Direct).

Total comparable funeral revenue increased by $47.2 million , or 8.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, primarily driven by significant growth in core funeral revenue of $31.6 million .

The increase in core funeral revenue of $31.6 million , or 6.8%, was primarily the result of an 8.4% increase in core average revenue per service, which more than offset a 1.5% decrease in core funeral services performed. The core average revenue per service growth was driven by the return of our customers' desire for more robust remembrances and celebrations compared to limited services due to social distancing during the prior year fourth quarter. The core cremation rate increased by 120 basis points, which was in-line with expectations.

Recognized preneed revenue increased $7.4 million , or 23.6%, primarily driven by a 13.6% increase in preneed funeral sales production through our non-funeral home channel.

Other revenue increased $6.5 million , or 24.1%, primarily due to higher general agency revenue as a result of an 11.9% increase in comparable preneed funeral insurance production during the quarter.

Comparable funeral gross profit increased $9.8 million to $158.9 million and the gross profit percentage decreased to 27.0%. Funeral margins were impacted by higher costs in the current quarter relative to the prior year as staffing and service levels normalized, driven by more comprehensive services compared to the prior year fourth quarter. We also experienced certain inflationary cost increases, primarily from staffing and energy costs. Finally, significant growth in our comparable preneed funeral sales production generated incremental selling costs that are effectively offset by general agency revenue from insurance-funded preneed sales production, which also put downward pressure on the gross profit percentage.

Comparable preneed funeral sales production increased $30.4 million , or 13.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2020. The growth in comparable preneed funeral sales production during the quarter continued to be positively impacted by the consumer's increased awareness related to the possible impact of COVID-19. This increased demand was bolstered by continued growth in digital and direct mail leads, as well as the return of local marketing events and in-person customer sales seminars.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. We consider comparable cemetery operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2021.

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Var

% Comparable cemetery revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 42.0

$ 36.9

$ 5.1

13.8 % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 78.8

70.4

8.4

11.9 % Total atneed revenue (1) 120.8

107.3

13.5

12.6 % Recognized preneed property revenue 203.5

201.6

1.9

0.9 % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 85.3

79.4

5.9

7.4 % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 288.8

281.0

7.8

2.8 % Core revenue (3) 409.6

388.3

21.3

5.5 % Other revenue (4) 33.8

34.0

(0.2)

(0.6) % Total comparable revenue $ 443.4

$ 422.3

$ 21.1

5.0 %















Comparable gross profit $ 163.1

$ 164.5

$ (1.4)

(0.9) % Comparable gross profit percentage 36.8 %

39.0 %

(2.2) %



















Comparable cemetery preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 257.5

$ 230.7

$ 26.8

11.6 % Merchandise and services 193.1

173.2

19.9

11.5 % Discounts and other (3.3)

(2.6)

(0.7)

(26.9) % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 447.3

$ 401.3

$ 46.0

11.5 %















Recognition rate (5) 91.6 %

96.8 %













(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts. (5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Comparable cemetery revenue increased $21.1 million , or 5.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $21.3 million , or 5.5%, increase in core revenue.

The core revenue growth of $21.3 million was a result of a $13.5 million , or 12.6%, increase in atneed revenue that was driven by an increase in sales averages and a higher velocity of contracts sold. Recognized preneed revenue was higher by $7.8 million , or 2.8%, primarily driven by higher recognized merchandise and service revenue.

Comparable cemetery gross profit decreased $1.4 million to $163.1 million . Cemetery margins were impacted by higher selling compensation from the 13.4% of growth in preneed cemetery sales production. We also experienced higher costs in the current quarter relative to the prior year as staffing and service levels continued to normalize driving increases in maintenance and energy combined with certain inflationary cost increases.

Comparable preneed cemetery sales production growth of $38.5 million , or 13.4%, was driven by higher quality sales averages and an increase in the number of contracts sold. Comparable preneed cemetery sales production continues to benefit from a more productive and efficient sales force, with better utilization of our customer relationship management system. The sales averages benefited from our continued investment in high-quality inventory at moderately higher price points. We also continue to experience an increase in leads on the elevated atneed activity and improved conversion rates due to the consumer's increased awareness related to the possible impact of COVID-19.

Other Financial Results

Corporate general and administrative expenses increased $4.8 million to $35.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. This was primarily related to higher incentive compensation expenses associated with our long-term incentive plan based on total shareholder return for the year.

Interest expense increased $2.5 million to $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the issuance of fixed rate bonds earlier in 2021 partially offset by lower balances and rates on our floating rate debt.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 20.9% up from 19.4% in the prior year quarter. Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 20.4% in the prior year quarter. The lower tax rates in the prior period were primarily due to less state taxes coupled with greater excess tax benefits on a higher number of exercised stock options during the prior year quarter.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020 2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 190.2

$ 244.9 $ 920.6

$ 804.4 Cash received from a vendor waiver and release agreement payment —

— (8.3)

— Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 190.2

$ 244.9 $ 912.3

$ 804.4 Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities

excluding special items $ 96.8

$ 36.0 $ 265.5

$ 132.9

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased $54.7 million to $190.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $244.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was inline with our expectations as higher cash taxes of $60.8 million and higher cash interest payments of $6.3 million were slightly offset by an increase in gross profit and favorable working capital.

A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below:

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020 2021

2020 Capital improvements at existing operating locations $ 64.7

$ 33.1 $ 164.8

$ 96.8 Development of cemetery property 45.5

23.3 95.4

88.8 Capital improvements at existing operating locations and cemetery

development expenditures 110.2

56.4 260.2

185.6 Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral service

locations 15.7

10.2 43.5

36.6 Total capital expenditures $ 125.9

$ 66.6 $ 303.7

$ 222.2

Total capital expenditures increased in the current quarter by $59.3 million primarily due to an increase in capital improvements at existing operating locations, including increased investments in technology and related infrastructure projects, and increased spend on cemetery property development as we returned to more normal levels of capital expenditures compared to 2020.

Trust Fund Returns

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns as of December 31, 2021 is set forth below:



Three Months

Twelve Months Preneed funeral 3.8%

14.2% Preneed cemetery 4.1%

15.3% Cemetery perpetual care 3.9%

13.7% Combined trust funds 3.9%

14.4%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 206.5

$ 1.24

$ 201.0

$ 1.15 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (9.9)

(0.06)

(1.2)

— Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items 2.3

0.01

0.6

— Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (4.1)

(0.02)

(2.7)

(0.02) Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share

excluding special items $ 194.8

$ 1.17

$ 197.7

$ 1.13















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



167.2





174.6



(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 802.9

$ 4.72

$ 515.9

$ 2.88 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (25.2)

(0.15)

(7.0)

(0.03) Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 5.2

0.03

18.4

0.10 Vendor waiver and release agreement cash receipts (8.3)

(0.05)

—

— Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items 7.3

0.04

(2.6)

(0.02) Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (4.0)

(0.02)

(3.0)

(0.02) Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share

excluding special items $ 777.9

$ 4.57

$ 521.7

$ 2.91















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



170.1





179.0

