SCHEELS and SCHEELS VISA® Debut First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial Calling for Teamwork

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee-owned All Sports Retailer SCHEELS and SCHEELS VISA are pleased to release the brand's first Super Bowl ad, with a 30-second commercial that aired in all SCHEELS markets during the game on Sunday, February 13, and a longer 90-second version now available on the SCHEELS website .

The commercial follows the Doodles Football Team and its passionate coach, 'Coach T.', who is calling for more collaboration and teamwork. Throughout the story, Coach T. delivers a passionate monologue that would feel at home in a classic sports movie, but there's something quite different about this coach. Coach T. is only 10-years-old, but he brings a wry sense of humor, an unusual perspective, and even a few old-fashioned one-liners to the brand's lighthearted message.

"We need to get together like peanut butter and jelly," Coach T. tells the team during the ad. "[It] seems like the whole world could use a little more working together right about now," he added before turning to viewers to close out the commercial, "How can you be a team player?"

"This teamwork message is one we live and breathe each day at SCHEELS, so it was important to stay true to our company's core values when creating our first-ever Super Bowl commercial," says SCHEELS Chief Marketing Officer Marcus Thornton. "As a customer-first All Sports retailer, team collaboration is crucial for delivering a world-class experience to every person who chooses SCHEELS. We could not be more excited to partner with SCHEELS Visa and bring this same message to millions of households, starting Super Bowl Sunday."

The campaign entitled Teamwork was produced by SCHEELS internal Corporate Marketing team headquartered in Fargo, ND. The extended commercial, behind-the-scenes photos, and a full message from Coach T. can be viewed here . To learn more about SCHEELS VISA, visit the card's website .

SCHEELS History:

Three acres of potatoes were the seed for the first SCHEELS store in 1902. Frederick A. Scheel, a German immigrant, used the $300 he earned from that first harvest as the down payment on the first SCHEELS, a small hardware store in Sabin, Minn. Over the years, SCHEELS opened in surrounding communities including Fargo in 1930, where the Corporate Offices are located. Customer interest grew and sports lines were added to the product mix.

SCHEELS is now a 30-store operation with stores in 13 states including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, and Texas. Currently, Steve D. Scheel, the great grandson of SCHEELS founder, is the company's Chairman of the Board, and great-great grandson Steve M. Scheel is CEO. Todd Anderson serves as President and oversees SCHEELS daily operations of more than 8,000 associates.

