Holland America Line Asks Fans to Pen Love Letters to Alaska in a New Contest Celebrating 75 Years of Alaska Exploration

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear Alaska, you amaze me … Fans who declare their love for Alaska in a letter or poem can enter to win one of 10 suites, including a grand prize Neptune Suite, on a 2022 cruise to the Great Land in Holland America Line's "Love Letters to Alaska" contest. This year, the premium cruise line celebrates 75 years of Alaska exploration, and the Love Letters contest is a tribute to the beloved cruising region.

Launching on Valentine's Day and running through March 15, 2022, entrants can visit www.loveletterstoalaska.com and tell Holland America Line why they love Alaska or why they would like to visit Alaska. Participants can get creative and write a poem professing their love for Alaska, an emotional letter detailing the ways Alaska moves them or an inspiring note on why Alaska would be a once-in-a-lifetime dream vacation. Holland America Line's own love letter can be seen on the Love Letters to Alaska page on hollandamerica.com.

"It's no secret from our own love letter that we think Alaska is pretty special, and as we celebrate our 75th anniversary we want to hear from our fans what Alaska means to them," said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line's president. "Those who have been to Alaska know how transformative it can be to see the glaciers and wildlife up close, to meet the locals and learn the history and culture. For many, Alaska is the ultimate aspirational travel experience. We can't wait to read the Love Letter entries and learn the ways Alaska touches people's hearts."

A panel of notable judges who have a connection to Alaska, Washington state or the cruise line will select one grand prize winner who will receive a seven-day Alaska cruise for two in a Neptune Suite. The other nine first-prize winners will set sail on a seven-day Alaska cruise in a Vista or Signature Suite. Winners will be selected in early April and will take their Alaska cruise during the upcoming 2022 season.

The judging panel includes Jim Dever, an Emmy Award-winning host and reporter on Seattle's KING 5 Evening show who has traveled to Alaska numerous times professionally and personally; Dr. Pepper Schwartz, an acclaimed professor, author, researcher, and television personality furthering the field of intimacy, who currently is teaching at University of Washington; Tekla Butcher-Monson, daughter of acclaimed Alaskan musher Susan Butcher and a musher in her own right, as well as the owner of Trail Breaker Kennel in Fairbanks, Alaska; Russell Dick, president and CEO of Huna Totem Corporation, one of the most successful village corporations in Alaska, owned by more than 1,440 shareholders with ties to the Village of Hoonah in Southeast Alaska near Glacier Bay; and Danny Genung, CEO of Harr Travel, a California-based boutique agency that offers individualized services. Over his many years in the industry, Danny has led travelers to all parts of the world on both land and sea.

In 2022 six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska, either roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, Canada; or between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver. The ships deliver a premium experience designed for immersive cruising with wraparound decks and an abundance of verandah staterooms that bring guests closer to Alaska's natural wonders.

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. Alaska ports of call include Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka and Skagway. Cruises that feature Glacier Bay take on a National Park Ranger and local Huna Tlingit guide.

For explorers who want to travel farther, 16 different Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park or to the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory. Holland America Line owns its motorcoaches, railcars and hotels, so schedules are preferential. Each Cruisetour gets a scenic ride on the luxury-domed McKinley Explorer, including select itineraries that offer Direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from their ship to their Denali hotel room on the same day.

Guests on Alaska cruises are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures, EXC Talks exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and Port to Table cooking demonstrations and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

No other cruise line has explored Alaska longer than Holland America Line, and through the years the brand has collected awards and accolades for Alaska cruising. Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick, confirming its position as the number-one cruise line in Alaska by some of the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

