Tyko Sign Group Illuminates NFL Media's Stunning Headquarters

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyko Sign Group is proud to announce its recent completion of the NFL Media HQ. Partnering with Gensler, a global design and architecture firm, the team designed original concepts for a stunning all-neon wayfinding package for the newly built offices in Inglewood, CA.

The NFL media center is an exceptional state-of-the-art facility in Hollywood Park, the home of the Rams and Chargers NFL teams. The building includes live broadcast stations, cable network, radio, and live-audience studios. Gensler turned to Tyko's expertise in building complex neon signage for a feasibility analysis of outfitting the 400,000 square foot facility with custom signage.

Following an extensive planning and review process, Tyko designed several original concepts for room identification and wayfinding and spent over 200 hours on design and project management. The result is an impressive floor plan which included 26 custom blade signs and 8 neon-inspired elevator bay signs stretching 5-feet tall across 4 office floors.

The team at Tyko tackled many technical challenges, from calculating power consumption needs and coordinating on-site electrical requirements, to undergoing high-stress quality control protocols and assembling all signage.

"Tyko Sign Group is a trusted partner - always delivering for our clients on multiple of our corporate and community projects - blade signs, neon signs (old-school neon - the real deal stuff). Their craftsmanship and commitment to their art is simply amazing!"

- Senior Design Director, Gensler

The one-year long project showcased the best of the group's abilities as a signage solution provider with a professional end-to-end service suite.

Hollywood Park, home to the newly built SoFi Stadium, is quickly becoming one of the most attractive venues in Los Angeles, and Tyko Sign Group's completion of the NFL Media office marks another finished phase in the property's development.

About Tyko Sign Group

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Tyko Sign Group is a national sign company with a 40+ year history of serving the most recognized brands from coast-to-coast. Tyko provides commercial signage solutions and brand implementation with an emphasis on quality, transparency, and client satisfaction.

Brands such as Netflix, Guess, Gold's Gym, SoulCycle, and The Los Angeles Times, trust Tyko to create enduring signage solutions that attract, awe, and inspire.

Learn more about Tyko Sign Group by visiting their website at https://www.tykosigns.com/ and view their portfolio of past work at https://www.tykosigns.com/case-studies.

