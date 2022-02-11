THROUGH THE WIRE: World-Renowned Musicians Release A Re-Imagining Of Peter Gabriel Hits

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A collective of 100-plus acclaimed musicians, including Peter Gabriel's longest serving bandmate, bassist Tony Levin, have come together remotely to celebrate the superstar's 72nd birthday. For over a year, Jeremy Nesse and Deane Arnold have been producing re-imagined, new recordings of Gabriel's songs.

Through The Wire is a collection of 50 reimagined songs of Peter Gabriel, produced and recorded remotely during the course of the pandemic. Over 140 international musical contributors include members of Peter Gabriel's various backing band lineups, dating back to the late 70's. This project is a celebration of PGs artistry and humanity. 5 song monthly releases exclusively available at http://jeremynesse.bandcamp.com (PRNewswire)

In a project prompted in part by the remote spirit of the global pandemic, the musicians have managed to collaborate from as far away as New Zealand, Europe, and Asia.

"This has been a true exercise in remote, DIY collaboration and a testament to the love that we all share for Peter Gabriel, both in his artistry and his humanity," said Producer and Musician Jeremy Nesse. "This project would not have been possible had it not been for the pandemic, the generosity of the contributing artists, and my co-producer, Deane Arnold."

The project, which has spanned over a year and a half, will include five songs per month via Bandcamp.com, beginning in February, 2022.

The interpretations will span over 40 years of Gabriel's career, and will include well-known songs as well as obscure and previously unfinished tracks.

"Peter Gabriel kindled our love for art-rock and world music," said Producer Jeremy Nesse. "The co-mingling of differing cultures and international perspectives has been a driving force in our musical journey. With the advent of the pandemic, over 100 artists, who have a shared love of PG's music, donated their time and talent to this magnificent experiment that would never have happened under normal circumstances."

The musicians who worked on the project include current and previous members of Gabriel's band: Tony Levin, Jerry Marotta, Pat Mastelotto, Larry Fast, Pete Levin, David Sancious, Paul Richards, Donna Lewis, Elliott Sharp, Tim Bowness, Peter Chilvers, Gail Ann Dorsey, Stephan Thelen, Julie Slick, Steve Ball, Jon Durant, Theo Travis, Jakko Jakszyk, and Patrick Grant.

The music is being mixed in Bearsville, New York by Robert Frazza of Ashokan Talent. Frazza has supported over 200 bands around the world, including Orleans, Todd Rundgren, and Peter Gabriel. He is frequently called upon to pull together international tours.

Fans of Peter Gabriel's expansive catalog should head to https://jeremynesse.bandcamp.com/ for the first release.

Press materials are available here: https://tinyurl.com/yckv4js4

