Relationship App Official Out Of Stealth After 100k Downloads In Beta Official launches its app for couples to the public this Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When a dating app successfully matches a couple, the app loses two users. What is there for couples after they delete their dating apps?

That's easy. They get Official.

Over 40% of heterosexual and 65% of homosexual relationships begin online.1 These online matchmakers make up the $5B dating services industry within the USA2. Yet, this is nothing compared to the USA's dating experiences market. Gen-Z collectively spent over $11B on dates in 20193, and estimates show that the average American will spend almost the same amount on college as they will on dating in their lifetime, $121k4. As those in Gen-Z age and enter serious relationships, the demand for dating experiences increases.

Official's founder & CEO, Zac Stern, points out: "Everyone wants to be the "perfect" couple; be the couple that goes on the best dates, takes the cutest photos, and has the hottest sex. I realized that there is nothing out there for couples to help them be better partners." From this realization, Official is born.

Official offers couples the dating experiences they want and the tools they need to build a successful relationship. The app allows couples to swipe on curated dates, post their experiences, and learn more about each other, all while having fun.

Official is giving away a 6-night, 7-day trip for two to Cabo to celebrate the launch. The trip will be given to the most active couple on Official between launch and March 31st.

Download the Official App and start swiping through date ideas.

About Official

Official is an app for couples, built to help them stay together. With Official's easy-to-use features, couples can plan the best dates, have the best sex, and be the best partners. Couples earn rewards on the platform for establishing healthy relationship habits, and Official makes sure that they have fun while doing so. Official has grown a community of over 50,000 couples and reached #5 in Apple's App Store Lifestyle Category since its beta launch on Valentine's Day of 2021. To learn more about what it means to get Official, visit https://www.getofficial.co/

For more information, reach out to Official's Head of Marketing, Sarah Dempsey, at press@getofficial.co .

