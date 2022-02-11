Regen BioPharma, Inc. to Initiate Development of its Modified mRNA anti-Cancer Vaccine Technology

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP) is embarking on a development program to commercialize its modified mRNA anti-cancer vaccine targeting the Survivin protein. In the first phase of the development program, Regen will design and have experiments carried out that will form the initial series of pre-clinical studies required as part of an FDA IND submission.

The patented technology (patent issued in Aug, 2021) is a cellular vaccine that uses a modified mRNA molecule expressing peptides of Survivin which are exposed to dendritic cells. These dendritic cells are then matured and infused into the cancer patient's circulation where they are expected to home in on the cancer and destroy it. There are currently several clinical trials ongoing in the U.S. and Europe using Survivin as a vaccine for multiple different cancers which further supports this approach.

Survivin is the smallest member of the Inhibitor of apoptosis (IAP) family of proteins, involved in inhibition of apoptosis (a form of programmed cell death that occurs in multicellular organisms) and regulation of cell cycle. These functional attributes make Survivin a unique protein regulating cell proliferation and cell death. Expression of Survivin in tumors correlates with not only inhibition of apoptosis and a decreased rate of cell death, but also resistance to chemotherapy and aggressiveness of tumors. Therefore, Survivin is an important target for cancer vaccines and therapeutics.

"Although these are early steps, I am very pleased that we can begin the scientific and regulatory pathways of getting this newly patented technology into the clinic," says David Koos, CEO and Chairman of Regen. "This technology has been out-licensed for use in pancreatic cancer which leaves Regen dozens of other potential indications."

