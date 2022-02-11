Brinx.TV Hosts 2022 Big Football Game $10k Ultimate Second Screen

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinx.TV, the groundbreaking interactive programming pioneer that fuses content and commerce, is broadcasting the ultimate second screen experience for the 2022 Big Football Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinatti Bengals where viewers will have a chance to win $10k. Hosts Bryan Callen (The Hangover, The Goldbergs) and John Brenkus (6x Emmy Award Winner, ESPN Sport Science) will lead an all-star line-up of celebrity guests including NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, star current player Grady Jarrett and others as the audience enters to win cash and prizes through predictive gaming challenges and other interactive contests. Special flash sales form Kill Cliff, Brutus Bone Broth, Battle Bars and Punch'd Energy will be offered throughout the broadcast.

Founded by 6-time Emmy award winner John Brenkus, Brinx.TV is the leader in creating unrivaled interactive programming that includes one-of-a-kind integration of predictive gaming, on-line shopping, social media curation and live or VOD content. Brinx.TV's programming and interactivity comes to life through its robust central hub that integrates an unlimited number of video and audio inputs into a best-in-class visual experience. By creating The Ultimate Virtual Party and community viewing experience for live events and VOD, Brinx.TV is redefining and disrupting the primary and second screen interactive experience and providing advertisers a new way to reach a highly engaged audience.

