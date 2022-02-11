Alfa Laval issues corporate bonds

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has raised EUR 600 million in the corporate bond market, under an existing EMTN program. The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Alfa Laval has issued two corporate bonds of EUR 300 million each, under the company's existing EMTN program. The bonds will have four- and seven-years maturity respectively, i.e. with maturity on February 18, 2026 and on February 18, 2029. The four-year bonds carry a coupon of 0.875 percent annually and the seven-year bonds carry a coupon of 1.375 percent annually.

The proceeds from the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of EUR 500 million bonds, maturing in September 2022.

For more information please contact:

Henrik Welch

Group Treasurer

Alfa Laval

Tel.: +46 46 289 16 39

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel.: +46 46 36 65 10

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

