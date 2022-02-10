WELLS FARGO BANK CELEBRATES WOMAN-OWNED PEARLTRANS LOGISTICS AS A COMMUNITY LEADER

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PearlTrans Logistics, a minority woman-owned full-service transportation provider offering customized same-day delivery solutions based in Los Angeles has been recognized by Wells Fargo as community champions for their service and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In cooperation with the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp. and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wells Fargo program recognized and honored local small businesses that have gone above and beyond for their community during the pandemic.

PearlTrans Logistics stepped up during the COVID-19 crisis to support healthcare workers. Inspired by a client's donation of meals to essential workers at UCLA Medical Center's Emergency Room, CEO and Founder Lorena Camargo provided free delivery services within a 25-mile radius for anyone donating meals to those fighting at the frontlines of the pandemic.

"Giving back has always been part of our company culture," says CEO Lorena Camargo. "We had been looking for a way to do something in the face of this outbreak and that gave us the inspiration. We are delivery people, so we thought 'why not contribute what we know how to best – make deliveries?"

Additionally, in direct support of the current crisis alone, PearlTrans Logistics has been delivering COVID-19 test samples, tissue and blood samples from clinics and testing facilities to labs for diagnosis, as well as pharmaceuticals to residences.

Los Angeles County is home to more than 1.3 million small businesses, including more women and minority-owned small businesses than any other county in the nation.

"The journey to economic recovery must be an inclusive one, given the significant economic, social and health impact COVID-19 has left on diverse small business owners," said Gregg Sherkin, Southern California leader for Wells Fargo Social Impact and Sustainability. "We are so proud to honor Community Champions who have not only survived, but are true pillars of their community and have given so much to help others."

In 2011 at age 24, Lorena founded PearlTrans Logistics in Los Angeles after starting out in the logistics industry at age 17. PearlTrans facilitates operations for healthcare facilities, private companies and military bases. Today, Pearl delivers everything everywhere from human tissue to aircraft parts throughout California and across the US. Lorena is currently serving on the board of directors of the Customized Logistics & Delivery Association (CLDA), who advances the interests of the final mile sector of the supply chain through advocacy, networking and education. As the youngest woman and first Latina elected, she strives to support other women-owned and minority-owned businesses and keeps pushing for diverse and inclusive representation within the industry.

