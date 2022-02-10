THE FIRST BLACK MARKETING ORGANIZATION KICKS OFF YEAR FIVE OF EMPOWERING BLACK-MARKETING PROFESSIONALS

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Marketers Association of America (BMAA) is an organization that provokes conversation with major companies to stand with their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives through job opportunities, events and thought leadership for black marketing professionals.

BMAA rallies for black marketing professionals career development and success in all marketing arenas (Corporate, B2B, B2C, marketing agencies Freelance and more) that help them to matriculate their professional career goals into reality. Not only has BMAA impacted the lives of black professionals through job placements but also has given its members an outlet to be seen and heard through volunteer and mentoring opportunities, untapped industry conversations, events and skill classes.

The mission for Black Marketers Association of America is to empower, elevate and educate Black marketers financially, mentally and emotionally through their marketing careers. The standard to uphold the right to be seen and heard as well as showing up professionally in order for others to do so is our goal to guide black marketers in the industry.

A quote from one of BMAA's members said,

"I joined BMAA because I was looking for camaraderie, connectivity, a place to share insights and strategize for the next success. It's a unique space where you can bring your whole self, professionally and personally." -Molayo Morakinyo

To partner with us or to get more information visit www.blackmarketers.org .

Contact Information:

Black Marketers Association of America

Contact: Jordin Parrish

Phone: 470-735-5485

Email: directorofpublicrelations@blackmarketers.org

Website: www.blackmarketers.org

