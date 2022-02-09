Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) and full year 2021. The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$114.4 million for the quarter or US$2.69 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$84.1 million or US$1.98 per share. Special items include an US$8.9 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes and a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$155.0 million for the quarter. Excluding the US$39.2 million reversal, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$115.8 million and a 20.1% operating margin.
- For full-year 2021, the Company reported a net profit of US$39.9 million or US$0.94 per share. Excluding special items, which included a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft, a US$22.8 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes, and a passenger revenue adjustment of US$20.8 million corresponding to unredeemed coupons from 2019 and 2020 sales, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$2.7 million or US$0.06 per share.
- For full-year 2021, the Company reported an operating profit of US$145.7 million. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$85.6 million and a 5.8% operating margin.
- Capacity for 4Q21, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 83.1% of the capacity flown in 4Q19.
- Total revenues for 4Q21 came in at US$575.0 million, reaching 84.3% of 4Q19 revenues. Passenger revenues for 4Q21 reached 82.2% of 4Q19 levels, while 4Q21 cargo revenues were 61.2% higher than 4Q19. Passenger yield increased 1.0% to 12.7 cents and load factors decreased 1.8 percentage points to 83.5%, compared to 4Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents, or 1.5% higher than 4Q19.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) in 4Q21, excluding special items (adjusted CASM) decreased 3.8% vs. 4Q19 to 9.0 cents. While adjusted CASM, excluding fuel, decreased 7.5% to 6.1 cents.
- Cash buildup, defined as cash proceeds minus disbursements, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, was US$84 million for the quarter.
- The Company ended the quarter with US$1.5 billion in available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$295 million in committed and undrawn credit facilities.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9, completed the conversion of one Boeing 737-800 into a freighter, and decided to retain three Boeing 737-700s previously classified as assets held for sale.
- Including 3 Boeing 737-700 aircraft currently in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the year with a consolidated fleet of 91 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 90.0% and a flight completion factor of 99.54%, once again positioning the airline among the best in the industry.
Subsequent Events
- In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium – for the eighth consecutive year – as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2021. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 91.1% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.
- In January, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, originally scheduled for December 2021.
- Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Panama and Latin America, mainly driven by the Omicron variant, which impacted its crew availability, the Company canceled over 1,000 flights, reducing the 1Q22 published schedule by approximately 4%.
Consolidated Financial
4Q21
4Q19 (3)
Variance vs. 4Q19
3Q21
Variance vs. 3Q21
FY21
FY19 (3)
Variance vs. FY19
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
2,214
2,633
-15.9%
1,823
21.5%
6,136
10,474
-41.4%
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000)
3,369
3,838
-12.2%
2,852
18.1%
9,452
15,424
-38.7%
RPMs (millions)
4,265
5,244
-18.7%
3,485
22.4%
11,734
21,303
-44.9%
ASMs (millions)
5,109
6,149
-16.9%
4,396
16.2%
14,934
25,113
-40.5%
Load Factor
83.5%
85.3%
-1.8 p.p.
79.3%
4.2 p.p.
78.6%
84.8%
-6.3 p.p.
Yield (US$ Cents)
12.7
12.5
1.0%
12.0
5.8%
12.0
12.3
-1.9%
PRASM (US$ Cents)
10.6
10.7
-1.1%
9.5
11.4%
9.5
10.4
-9.1%
RASM (US$ Cents)
11.3
11.1
1.5%
10.1
11.2%
10.1
10.8
-6.2%
CASM (US$ Cents)
8.2
10.8
-23.9%
8.8
-6.4%
9.1
9.4
-2.8%
Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1)
9.0
9.3
-3.8%
8.8
2.4%
9.4
9.0
3.9%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
5.3
8.0
-33.8%
6.2
-14.7%
6.6
6.6
-0.9%
Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1)
6.1
6.6
-7.5%
6.2
-2.4%
6.8
6.3
8.9%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
61.0
78.9
-22.8%
52.0
17.1%
177.4
321.4
-44.8%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
2.43
2.16
12.5%
2.13
13.8%
2.14
2.16
-0.6%
Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,926
1,992
-3.3%
1,912
0.7%
1,912
2,034
-6.0%
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,254
1,279
-2.0%
1,213
3.4%
1,230
1,288
-4.5%
Departures
25,458
32,441
-21.5%
22,559
12.9%
75,755
131,819
-42.5%
Block Hours
80,710
105,620
-23.6%
69,308
16.5%
235,295
431,749
-45.5%
Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) (2)
11.3
11.3
0.8%
10.7
6.4%
9.2
11.4
-19.7%
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
575.0
681.9
-15.7%
445.0
29.2%
1509.9
2707.4
-44.2%
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
155.0
17.8
770.5%
59.0
162.6%
145.7
346.2
-57.9%
Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
115.8
107.1
8.0%
48.6
138.1%
85.6
435.5
-80.3%
Operating Margin
27.0%
2.6%
24.3 p.p.
13.3%
13.7 p.p.
9.6%
12.8%
-3.1 p.p.
Adjusted Operating Margin (1)
20.1%
15.7%
4.4 p.p.
11.2%
8.9 p.p.
5.8%
16.1%
-10.3 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
114.4
2.7
4092.8%
8.2
1287.5%
39.9
247.0
-83.8%
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
84.1
92.1
-8.7%
29.9
180.8%
2.7
336.3
-99.2%
Basic EPS (US$)
2.69
0.06
4088.2%
0.19
1291.3%
0.94
5.81
-83.8%
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
1.98
2.17
-8.8%
0.70
181.6%
0.06
7.92
-99.2%
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
42,533
42,487
0.1%
42,649
-0.3%
42,533
42,487
0.1%
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale.
(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
Audited
%
4Q21
4Q19
Change
3Q21
Change
FY21
FY19
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
540,571
657,940
-17.8%
417,466
29.5%
1,412,390
2,612,605
-45.9%
Cargo and mail revenue
25,849
16,033
61.2%
21,082
22.6%
71,577
62,460
14.6%
Other operating revenue
8,575
7,955
7.8%
6,451
32.9%
25,964
32,343
-19.7%
Total Operating Revenue
574,995
681,927
-15.7%
444,999
29.2%
1,509,930
2,707,409
-44.2%
Operating Expenses
Fuel
149,057
171,314
-13.0%
112,658
32.3%
383,179
696,249
-45.0%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
80,434
115,036
-30.1%
68,049
18.2%
258,128
450,438
-42.7%
Passenger servicing
12,204
24,798
-50.8%
10,576
15.4%
35,869
102,103
-64.9%
Airport facilities and handling charges
42,863
44,877
-4.5%
39,407
8.8%
131,335
181,959
-27.8%
Sales and distribution
43,706
53,222
-17.9%
36,077
21.1%
129,877
210,623
-38.3%
Maintenance, materials and repairs
(13,317)
37,648
-135.4%
24,008
-155.5%
48,191
127,562
-62.2%
Depreciation and amortization
59,828
70,478
-15.1%
55,702
7.4%
234,505
282,080
-16.9%
Flight operations
19,173
24,908
-23.0%
16,291
17.7%
55,766
102,806
-45.8%
Other operating and administrative expenses
26,057
32,506
-19.8%
23,222
12.2%
87,426
118,090
-26.0%
Fleet Impairment
-
89,334
-100.0%
-
0.0%
-
89,344
-100.0%
Total Operating Expense
420,005
664,123
-36.8%
385,989
8.8%
1,364,276
2,361,255
-42.2%
Operating Profit (Loss)
154,989
17,804
770.5%
59,010
162.6%
145,655
346,154
-57.9%
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Finance cost
(18,994)
(17,154)
10.7%
(18,615)
2.0%
(74,051)
(57,432)
28.9%
Finance income
2,571
6,289
-59.1%
2,679
-4.0%
10,849
24,405
-55.5%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
(2,508)
2,406
-204.3%
(2,620)
-4.3%
(6,174)
(15,408)
-59.9%
Net change in fair value of derivatives
(8,922)
-
-100.0%
(32,092)
-72.2%
(22,778)
-
Other non-operating income (expense)
(1,158)
(989)
17.1%
(1,573)
-26.4%
(3,291)
(4,279)
-23.1%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(29,011)
(9,448)
207.1%
(52,220)
-44.4%
(95,445)
(52,715)
81.1%
Profit (Loss) before taxes
125,978
8,356
1407.6%
6,790
1755.4%
50,209
293,439
-82.9%
Income tax expense
(11,616)
(5,629)
106.4%
1,453
-899.7%
10,265
46,437
-77.9%
Net Profit (Loss)
114,363
2,728
4092.8%
8,242
1287.5%
39,945
247,002
-83.8%
EPS
Basic
2.69
0.06
4088.2%
0.19
1291.3%
0.94
5.81
-83.8%
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
42,533,036
42,486,717
42,649,175
42,533,036
42,486,717
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
December 2021
December 2020
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
211,081
119,065
Short-term investments
806,340
770,816
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
1,017,421
889,881
Accounts receivable, net
90,618
63,206
Accounts receivable from related parties
1,832
1,429
Expendable parts and supplies, net
74,778
74,319
Prepaid expenses
31,148
30,473
Prepaid income tax
882
16,716
Other current assets
6,054
7,805
205,312
193,948
Asset held for sale
-
135,542
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,222,733
1,219,371
Long-term investments
199,670
119,617
Long-term accounts receivable
(0)
1,054
Long-term prepaid expenses
22,783
6,066
Property and equipment, net
2,512,704
2,147,486
Right of use assets
166,328
214,279
Intangible, net
81,749
95,568
Deferred tax assets
28,417
35,595
Other Non-Current Assets
14,098
14,348
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,025,749
2,634,013
TOTAL ASSETS
4,248,482
3,853,385
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
196,602
127,946
Current portion of lease liability
73,917
83,605
Accounts payable
112,596
63,461
Accounts payable to related parties
7,948
2,970
Air traffic liability
557,331
470,695
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
95,114
91,213
Taxes Payable
32,599
13,400
Employee benefits obligations
32,767
33,995
Income tax payable
3,835
1,023
Other Current Liabilities
785
252
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,113,493
888,560
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,229,031
1,035,954
Lease Liability
104,734
146,905
Net Defined Benefit Liability
7,670
14,332
Derivative financial instruments
268,338
245,560
Deferred tax Liabilities
18,782
22,190
Other long - term liabilities
210,933
216,325
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,839,487
1,681,265
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,952,981
2,569,824
EQUITY
Issued Capital
Class A - 33,998,654 issued and 30,995,120 outstanding
21,290
21,199
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
98,348
91,341
Treasury Stock
(176,902)
(136,388)
Retained Earnings
1,324,025
1,931,086
Net profit (loss)
39,945
(607,062)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(18,670)
(24,082)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,295,501
1,283,561
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
4,248,482
3,853,385
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the twelve months ended December 31,
(In US$ thousands)
2021
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
462,612
(39,515)
740,776
Cash flow used in investing activities
(373,040)
(93,761)
(192,868)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
2,444
93,609
(545,334)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
92,016
(39,667)
2,574
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
119,065
158,732
156,158
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
$ 211,081
$ 119,065
$ 158,732
Short-term investments
806,340
770,816
692,403
Long-term investments
199,670
119,617
134,347
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31
$ 1,217,091
$ 1,009,498
$ 985,482
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit
and Adjusted Net Profit
4Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q19
FY21
FY19
Operating Profit as Reported
$ 154,989
$ (95,057)
$ 59,010
$ 17,804
$ 145,655
$ 346,171
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ 10,395
$ 20,790
Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision
$ 39,217
$ 39,217
Add: Fleet Impairment loss
$ 4,400
$ 89,344
$ 89,344
Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale
$ (877)
Adjusted Operating Profit
$ 115,773
$ (91,533)
$ 48,615
$ 107,148
$ 85,648
$ 435,515
Net Profit as Reported
$ 114,363
$ (168,805)
$ 8,242
$ 2,728
$ 39,945
$ 247,002
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ 10,395
$ 20,790
Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision
$ 39,217
$ 39,217
Add: Fleet Impairment loss
$ 4,400
$ 89,344
$ 89,344
Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale
$ (877)
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
$ 8,922
$ 80,076
$ 32,092
$ 22,779
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 84,068
$ (85,205)
$ 29,939
$ 92,072
$ 2,717
$ 336,346
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
4Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q19
FY21
FY19
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 84,068
$ (85,205)
$ 29,939
$ 92,072
$ 2,717
$ 336,346
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
42,533
42,511
42,649
42,487
42,508
42,478
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$ 1.98
$ (2.00)
$ 0.70
$ 2.17
$ 0.06
$ 7.92
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)
4Q21
3Q21
4Q19
FY21
FY19
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
8.2
8.8
10.8
9.1
9.4
Return of leased aircraft provision per ASM (in US$ Cents)
(0.8)
-
-
(0.3)
-
Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents)
-
-
1.5
-
0.4
Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM (in US$ Cents)
9.0
8.8
9.3
9.4
9.0
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
2.9
2.6
2.8
2.6
2.8
Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
6.1
6.2
6.6
6.8
6.3
Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Buildup (Burn) for 2021
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
Beginning Cash balance
$ 1,289
$ 1,282
$ 1,203
$ 1,009
Ending Cash balance
$ 1,217
$ 1,289
$ 1,282
$ 1,203
Net cashflows in the quarter
$ (72)
$ 7
$ 79
$ 194
Subtract: Proceeds from Lines of Credit
$ 50
$ -
$ -
$ -
Subtract: Net Proceeds from new Aircraft Financing minus Pre Delivery Payments
$ (181)
$ (57)
$ (21)
$ 241
Subtract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)
$ 14
$ 11
$ 36
$ 20
Add: Share repurchase
$ 39
$ -
$ -
$ -
Cash Buildup (Burn) excluding extraordinary activities
$ 84
$ 54
$ 64
$ (68)
