TALK ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Corporation Limited Shareholders

Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: TALK) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talkspace securities between June 11, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive, and/or (b) all holders of Talkspace common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TALK:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/talkspace-inc-f-k-a-hudson-executive-investment-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=23417&from=4

Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation NEWS - TALK NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") had overstated its competitive advantage and due diligence capabilities with respect to identifying and effectuating a merger with target companies; (ii) HEIC had conducted inadequate due diligence into then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace, or else ignored and/or failed to disclose multiple red flags concerning then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace's business and operations; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its B2C business since the beginning of 2021; (iv) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its business-to-consumer ("B2C") business; (v) as a result of (iii) and (iv) above, Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (vi) as a result of (iii)-(v) above, Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (vii) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its B2B business, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (viii) as a result of (iii)-(vii) above, Talkspace's 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Talkspace, you have until March 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Talkspace securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TALK lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/talkspace-inc-f-k-a-hudson-executive-investment-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=23417&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talk-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-march-8-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-talkspace-inc-fka-hudson-executive-corporation-limited-shareholders-301477169.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.