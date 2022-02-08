Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Multi-Year Intermodal Agreement with Canadian National Railway and APPS Transport

OKOTOKS, AB, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiaries APPS Cartage Inc. and APPS Cargo Terminals Inc. (hereafter "APPS Transport") have entered into a multi-year agreement with CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) for the railway to continue providing intermodal services to APPS Transport.

"APPS Transport and the Mullen Group have been longstanding partners with CN, collaboratively providing sustainable solutions for our shared customers for many industries in Canada. Whether it's carload, trans-load services or, in this case, intermodal. CN and Mullen Group continue to provide solutions to customers," said Mr. Dan Bresolin, Vice President, Intermodal at CN.

APPS Transport has a network of intermodal service capabilities and service centres that spans all of Canada. This multi-year agreement provides for the movement of all forms of goods throughout Canada.

"When Mullen Group invested in our company in 2021, we knew that we were joining a best-in-class logistics service provider. Being part of the Mullen Group and its large network of logistics hubs, certainly helped us renew our intermodal agreement with CN," said Mr. Robert McDonald, President of APPS Transport.

"When we acquired APPS Transport, we knew we were getting a brand name Canadian transportation and logistics company. We also knew that they had a strong presence in the intermodal space with a well established relationship with CN. As many know, Mullen Group's strategic focus is to provide best-in-class logistics services throughout North America that supports the movement of goods in an efficient and sustainable manner. I was very pleased when Rob told me that the APPS Transport team had secured this multi-year intermodal agreement with CN building on a long-standing relationship with a best-in-class rail company and which directly aligns with Mullen's sustainability initiatives and investments," said Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

