MARA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: October 13, 2020 to November 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Marathon, you have until February 15, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Marathon securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the MARA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/marathon-digital-holdings-inc-f-k-a-marathon-patent-group-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23406&from=4.

