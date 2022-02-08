Guidehouse Insights Names Schneider Electric - AutoGrid, Generac Grid Services, and Energy Hub the Leading DERMS Vendors

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the strategy and execution of leading vendors offering distributed energy resources management systems (DERMSs) for distributed energy resources (DER) and grid management solutions, with Schneider Electric – AutoGrid, Generac Grid Services, and Energy Hub ranked as the market leaders.

Many questions remain concerning how DER can be optimally managed for utilities, policymakers, and other stakeholders. Several important trends affect the market for DERMSs, from baseline technical challenges to a wider discussion about policy and the emergence of new markets and business models for energy and utilities. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Schneider Electric – AutoGrid, Generac Grid Services, and Energy Hub are the leading DERMS vendors.

"These companies have differentiated themselves from the competition through exceptional product performance, strong vendor partnerships, and a sustainable business model," says Dan Power, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Leaders are in the strongest position for long-term success in the DERMS market."

Companies that trail these leaders are specialists that are extending their solutions into the DERMSs for DER and grid management market and mostly operating in a single market or markets with similar regulatory environments. However, the last 2 years have seen significant advancement and innovation from the DERMS providers in this group. They have added features and functionalities, advanced their thinking about how DER can and should be managed in the evolving energy landscape, and started moving from pilot projects to full-scale deployments, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: DERMS Vendors, examines the strategy and execution of 13 leading vendors offering DERMSs for DER and grid management solutions. These providers are rated on 12 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; product integration strategy; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global DERMS market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

