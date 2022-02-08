Announcing the 2022 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium: Digital Ecosystems Reshaping the Future of Business?

Registration now open for the digital portion of the nation's premier CIO conference, May 22 - 23, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is pleased to announce the launch of the first hybrid edition of the nation's premier CIO conference. Global CIOs are invited to learn and network on Digital Ecosystems: Reshaping the Future of Business? at the 19th annual Symposium.

Registration is now open for the 2022 Digital MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, which will be held on May 23, 2022. Early bird pricing for digital tickets of $295.00 is available from now through February 11, 2022 at 11:59 P.M. EST. The price for digital tickets will increase to $395.00 on February 12, 2022. Registration for the in-person Symposium will be announced at a later date.

The Symposium will bring together hundreds of CIOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators and MIT academic thought leaders from across the globe. The event will consist of panel discussions and opportunities for networking and collaboration around topics such as digital ecosystems, digital transformation, reshaping the future of business, leadership collaboration, cybersecurity, innovation, blockchain, AI, and more. Attendees will learn how to leverage these technologies and topics to shape the future of business.

By purchasing a digital ticket to the 2022 Symposium you will gain access to the 2022 Symposium program within the MIT Sloan CIO Community - accessible via the web or mobile app. Members of this community will be able to connect with other technology executives in various industries as well as MIT academia, participate in discussions, access recordings, and attend panel discussions from anywhere in the world. The community is dedicated to helping people build relationships with other technology executives year-round.

"We are pleased to offer a hybrid edition of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium in 2022," said Allan R. Tate, Executive Chair, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "Economies around the world have been undergoing a digital transformation, which has been accelerated by both technological advances and the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's Symposium will offer attendees insights on how their enterprise can leverage the service economy, supply chains, cybersecurity, and accelerated digitalization to prosper in the 2020s."

Applications are now being accepted for the MIT Sloan Innovation Showcase , part of this year's MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, taking place on May 22, 2022. The Innovation Showcase spotlights 10 carefully selected early-stage technology companies which have the potential to impact CIOs' top and bottom lines through innovation value.

This is an opportunity for technology startups to gain access to senior IT executives, industry influencers and potential strategic partners. At the Innovation Showcase, attendees will be able to engage with some of the most creative minds in the enterprise IT space, stay in touch with state-of-the-art thinking on IT solutions, and network with other pioneering IT executives.

"We are thrilled to bring back the very popular Innovation Showcase to the 2022 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium," said Anton Teodorescu, Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "We look forward to reviewing the competitive submissions on how companies are providing cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT."

Selection Process:

The 10 early-stage technology companies will be selected by the Innovation Showcase Organizing Team. The team includes an industry-wide group of MIT faculty, entrepreneurs and early-stage investors. Finalists will be notified of their selection in mid-late April. All decisions are final.

Qualification Criteria:

The criteria for potential Innovation Showcase companies include the following:

Enterprise IT solution with product available in the market.

Must be a start-up with less than $10 million in 2021 revenues.

Must be selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate departments.

Must show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines.

Deadline:

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2022. To submit an application, please complete the application form at www.mitcio.com/innovation . Please contact showcase@mitcio.com with any questions.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com .

