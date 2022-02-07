Tom Herrmann of Synopsys Software Integrity Group Recognized as 2022 CRN Channel Chief

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is pleased to announce that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Tom Herrmann, vice president of global channels and alliances at the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

Tom is an accomplished executive with over 20 years of domestic and international experience in developing and leading Channel Sales, Alliances, and Partner Development programs. His experience includes building a Channel program from scratch at Tanium and running multi-billion-dollar Channel Sales organizations at Oracle and VMware before joining Synopsys in February 2021. In his current role within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, Tom and his team work with Channel partners around the globe to build upon the foundation of Synopsys' robust software security business.

"I'm honored and humbled to be named a CRN Channel Chief, particularly after the past year spent launching and expanding the Synopsys Software Integrity Group's global partner program," said Tom Herrmann. "With the new partner program in place, it is now much easier for our partners to learn about our solutions and how to position them in their accounts. In the year ahead, we're going to further focus on partner profitability, predictable field engagement, and ease of doing business."

Since announcing the new partner program in April of 2021, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group has delivered on its promise to enhance all aspects of engaging with partners. Compensation Neutrality was launched shortly after along with a new and innovative pricing model that rewards partners based on the level of engagement and investment. A new partner portal was launched over the summer making it easier for partners to access training and enablement materials, sales tools, deal registration, marketing materials including self-service demand generation campaign kits, and more. The program also saw the addition of new partners in every region leveraging the broad solution set available to them to sell or build services based on Synopsys technology.

"We have seen a transformation in our partner program under Tom's leadership as well as the resulting engagement with our partner community," said Jason Schmitt, General Manager, Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "Since we made our partner business a centerpiece of our global growth strategy, we have increased our focus on a 'partner first' mentality and the results speak for themselves."

The organization achieved its goal of doubling the partner business in FY21 and is well on a path to continue that trend in FY22.

Learn more about the Synopsys Partner Program.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group provides integrated solutions that transform the way development teams build and deliver software, accelerating innovation while addressing business risk. Our industry-leading portfolio of software security products and services is the most comprehensive in the world and interoperates with third-party and open source tools, allowing organizations to leverage existing investments to build the security program that's best for them. Only Synopsys offers everything you need to build trust in your software. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. Synopsys is a registered trademark of Synopsys, Inc. All rights reserved.

