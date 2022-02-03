TTEC Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, is proud to announce that it has once again been named to FlexJobs' 9th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022.

"We are honored to be recognized by FlexJobs as a leader in providing remote opportunities," said Michael Wellman, chief people officer, TTEC. "With over a decade of experience in work-from-home, we're more committed than ever to elevate the human experience at work by providing world-class training, engagement activities, and career growth in a virtual environment. TTEC's commitment to remote work allows us to meet talent where they are, providing veterans, military spouses, displaced workers and underrepresented communities the opportunity to thrive in delivering our purpose to bring humanity to business."

"One of FlexJobs' recent surveys found that only 3 percent of workers would prefer to return to the office full-time after the pandemic," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "The important role that remote work plays in today's modern workplace cannot be underestimated, and smart companies, like the ones featured on this list, will formally integrate remote work into their business model for the long-term."

In just the past 12 months, TTEC has hired remote workers both in the United States and globally in a wide range of fields including Customer Service Representatives, IT workers, Human Capital and Talent Acquisition, Accounting, Insurance professionals, Marketing and more. To learn more about TTEC's career opportunities for remote work, visit TTECjobs.com.

This list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. TTEC is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2021. A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud mitigation, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 62,300 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at www.ttec.com.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote and flexible jobs, with over 100 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the largest database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time and freelance. To support job seekers in all phases of their journey, FlexJobs also offers expert advice and career coaching services. In addition, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets, including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

