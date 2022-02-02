U.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products

KATY, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) said today that a portion of its Industrial and Specialty Products business will increase prices for the majority of its non-contracted engineered clay products used primarily in edible oil, industrial oil and petrochemical processes.

Price increases will range up to 15 percent, depending on the product and grade. The price increases are effective for shipments starting March 1, 2022.

This increase is driven by ongoing inflationary pressures around raw materials, packaging, logistics and maintenance expenses.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified product types to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 24 mines and production facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

