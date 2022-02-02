Trial expert Cristina Talley joins The Sohagi Law Group Talley supplements the firm's already extensive land use and environmental law practices

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sohagi Law Group announced today that Cristina L. Talley, a seasoned litigator with experience handling complex litigation, including land use matters raising constitutional claims, has joined its legal team as Of Counsel.

For more than 35 years, Talley has represented public agencies throughout California in both state and federal court, handling litigation matters involving due process, equal protection, and inverse condemnation issues. Most recently practicing privately through her own firm Talley & Talley Law APC, Talley will serve as Of Counsel at Sohagi.

Margaret M. Sohagi, founder and managing partner of The Sohagi Law Group, said Talley's extensive work in complex municipal law matters will further the firm's well-established presence in these areas.

"In Cristina, we've found an experienced, talented litigator who expands the firm's offerings while adding great strength to the practices we already have," said Sohagi. "The claims at the heart of many of her cases involve some of the most nuanced and complex issues in law. We're pleased to have her support and to support her in turn."

Talley also regularly handles transactional matters covering a broad spectrum of substantive areas, from general counsel work to highly specialized areas, such as civil service and personnel issues, conflicts of interest, and constitutional matters.

Formerly serving as the City Attorney of Pasadena and the City Attorney of Anaheim, Talley oversaw legal matters of public importance while managing a team of in-house lawyers and outside counsel.

Talley earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 1982.

