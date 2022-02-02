Excelerate Energy Supports Brazilian Communities Impacted by Floods

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate Energy (Excelerate), a U.S.-based LNG company, today announced donations to support humanitarian relief efforts in the Brazilian states of Bahia and Minas Gerais. Excelerate partnered with the Brazilian Red Cross and Cáritas Brasileira to deliver aid, including shelter, food and water, first aid, and hygiene promotion.

Excelerate Energy Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Excelerate Energy, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

"We wanted to express our support and concern for the residents of Bahia and Minas Gerais who have been affected by the heavy rains, floods, and landslides," said Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate. "Immediately supporting recovery efforts was a priority, and we are thankful for our partnerships with the Brazilian Red Cross and Cáritas Brasileira who will provide much-needed assistance to the region."

As of January 17, local authorities have reported at least 52 deaths and more than 965,000 people affected across the two states, with 92,400 people displaced in Bahia and 55,250 in Minas Gerais.

"We are facing a critical situation in Brazilian regions that have been hit by heavy rains and floods in recent weeks. The support of partners, willing to help thousands of victims, has been extremely important for the expansion of humanitarian aid in the affected areas," said Julio Cals, President of the Brazilian Red Cross. "We are very grateful to Excelerate Energy for looking out for the country and helping with donations at this difficult time."

Excelerate's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program is guided by the company's core values: Stewardship, Accountability, Improvement, and Leadership. With the company's CSR focus on health, education, and climate, Excelerate is committed to the long-term success of the communities where it builds and operates projects.

"When thousands of Brazilian families are suffering the consequences of the floods in Bahia and Minas Gerais, Cáritas Brasileira wants to thank the important and significant contribution of Excelerate Energy," said Carlos Humberto Campos, Executive Director of Cáritas Brasileira. "This donation has very important value as a concrete gesture of sharing and solidarity. It will reinforce our emergency campaign #SOS BAHIA and MINAS GERAIS: Solidarity That Overflows. Along with other aid, it will assist the most vulnerable families who do not have access to government social assistance."

For more information about Excelerate Energy, the company's core values, mission, or projects, visit ExcelerateEnergy.com.

About Brazilian Red Cross:

The Brazilian Red Cross is one of more than 190 National Societies that make up the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Founded on December 5, 1908, it is a civil association, with a philanthropic and independent nature, declared by the Brazilian government as being of international public utility, providing voluntary assistance, assisting public authorities and, in particular, military health services. The organization's mission is to alleviate human suffering without distinction of race, religion, social status, gender, and political opinion.

About Cáritas Brasileira:

Cáritas Brasileira is an organization of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) working in human rights and sustainable development. Its diverse activities include five priority areas: Environment, Risk and Emergency Management; Migration and Refuge; Social and Solidarity Economy; Living with Biomes; Childhood, Adolescence, and Youth Program. Founded on November 12, 1956, it is one of the 170 member organizations of Caritas Internationalis. Its origin lies in the mobilizing action of Dom Hélder Câmara, then General Officer of the CNBB. The guidelines of the Second Vatican Council marked the action of Caritas which, since then, lives under the values of transforming pastoral care.

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. It is part of a privately held U.S. energy group founded by George Kaiser. Excelerate Energy is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Excelerate Energy L.P.