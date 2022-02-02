Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D., appoints Rupendra Paliwal, Ph.D., as Provost and Chief Academic Officer

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rupendra Paliwal, Ph.D., an experienced university provost and executive leader, has been named Bryant University Provost and Chief Academic Officer following a national search. Dr. Paliwal joins the leadership team of Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D., and will serve in a key role central to advancing initiatives of the Bryant's bold Vision 2030 strategic plan.

As Bryant University's new Provost, Rupendra Paliwal, Ph.D., will provide leadership for the expansion of graduate and career-advancement programs, growth in undergraduate and graduate enrollment, and the addition of new academic programs–including in B-STEM and the health and behavioral sciences. (PRNewswire)

With Vision 2030, Bryant University will be positioned to increase enrollment and diversify the student population through focus on delivering a superior student educational and campus life experience, competitive athletics and unmatched return on education investment for future generations of global leaders. Paliwal begins his term as provost on June 1, 2022.

Dr. Paliwal joins Bryant from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT, where he guided academic affairs and strategic planning to achieve significant institutional growth. At Bryant, he will engage with all aspects of the University's Vision 2030 Strategic Plan and its commitment to real-world-ready education to advance critical 21st century skills, knowledge, and emerging career opportunities.

The Vision 2030 strategic plan reaffirms Bryant's enduring institution-wide commitment to educating our students to be real-world ready for success, with graduates achieving life-long earnings among the top 2% nationally.

As Bryant Provost, Paliwal will provide leadership for the expansion of graduate and career-advancement programs, growth in undergraduate and graduate enrollment, and the addition of new academic programs—including in B-STEM and the health and behavioral sciences. Dr. Paliwal will also work on the enhancement of experiential learning and Bryant's strategically aligned investments in new facilities and technology.

"The Bryant Board of Trustees could not be more excited about incoming Provost Paliwal," said Chair of the Board David M. Beirne '85. "As Bryant's Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Paliwal's strategic leadership experience will enhance our academic excellence, selectivity and nationally recognized top 2% ROI (Return on Investment) education."

"As an experienced university provost and executive leader who has guided strategic planning to achieve transformational institutional growth, Dr. Paliwal will be a significant asset to Bryant at this key time in our University's history," said President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. "As Provost and Chief Academic Officer, he will work with our faculty and the entire Bryant community to create programs that continue to advance Bryant's student-centered focus, superior return on education investment, and academic excellence."

"Bryant is at the forefront of addressing all the key concerns that we hear about higher education. Bryant's unique interdisciplinary curriculum prepares real-world ready graduates who achieve one of the highest ROI nationally," said Dr. Paliwal. "I am drawn to the Bryant community's commitment to delivering exceptional student outcomes with one of the most robust undergraduate business programs and applied liberal arts programs with clear pathways to professional success."

In addition to working closely with Bryant's Academic Affairs leadership and faculty, he will work closely with President Gittell's executive Cabinet to enhance Bryant's integrated academic and student life learning environment, advocate and build greater visibility for academic affairs, advance selected academic and research areas, recruit and retain outstanding faculty, and continue to build on Bryant's rising national rankings.

During his 17 years at Sacred Heart University, Dr. Paliwal served as Sacred Heart's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs from 2016-May 2021 and was previously Acting Provost/VPAA, Vice President for Strategic Planning, Special Assistant to the President for Strategic Planning, and Interim Dean and Associate Dean of the Jack Welch College of Business and Technology. Prior to these senior administrative positions, Dr. Paliwal held teaching roles as a faculty member in Sacred Heart's Finance Department. Before Sacred Heart, he was Senior Officer at the National Stock Exchange of India.

Incoming Provost Paliwal holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, from Rani Durgawati University (Jabalpur, India); a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration and Chartered Financial Analyst from ICFAI Business School (India) and earned his Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Connecticut.

