Aker Offshore Wind: Presentation of Q4 2021 Results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind will present fourth quarter 2021 results on February 10, 2022.
The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link:
Date and time: Thursday, February 10 2022 at CET 09:30
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.
For further information, please contact:
Christian Yggeseth, investor contact, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com
