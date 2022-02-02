A-LIGN Introduces New Board of Directors to Guide Company Through Next Phase of Growth Strategic Investors Join Board as Company Propels SaaS Offering to Further Automate the Audit Process

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of tremendous growth and investment, cybersecurity and compliance audit firm A-LIGN is introducing its new board of directors. Founder and CEO Scott Price and existing board member, Richard Liu, Partner at FTV Capital, are joined by four industry experts from Warburg Pincus, reflecting A-LIGN's pivot from a world class services provider to a SaaS-enabled compliance powerhouse for SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST 800-171/CMMC, PCI, HITRUST and more. The additional board of directors follows a strategic investment in A-LIGN by Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, in August 2021.

"As recent additions to the board, we are excited to work closely with A-LIGN to disrupt the software-enabled cybersecurity compliance market," said new board member, Stephanie Geveda, Managing Director and Head of Business Services, Warburg Pincus. "With its first moves into the SaaS audit automation and readiness space, A-LIGN has enormous growth potential and we cannot wait to see the exciting ways the company will meet the needs of this industry through product innovation and global expansion."

In addition to existing board members, Scott Price and Richard Liu, the new A-LIGN Board of Directors includes:

Stephanie Geveda is a Managing Director and Head of Business Services at Warburg Pincus, focusing on investments in human capital and technology-enabled services. Mrs. Geveda has been a member of the Warburg Pincus team for 12 years. She serves as a director of Arise Virtual Solutions, Certified Group, FlexXray, GA Foods, Sotera Heath, SPINS, Sweeping Corporation of America, and TRC. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, she worked as an investment professional at Silver Lake Partners, Fox Paine & Company and J.P. Morgan Partners, where she focused on private equity transactions including leveraged buyouts, growth equity and venture investment opportunities across a wide range of industries.

Brian Chang is a Managing Director, focusing on investments in the technology, software, information, and financial technology sectors at Warburg Pincus. Mr. Chang has been with Warburg Pincus for over 17 years. He serves as a director of Aura, BetterCloud, Businessolver, Contrast Security, Cyren, eSentire, Infoblox and NEOGOV and also helped lead investments in BitSight and CrowdStrike. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, he worked at Merrill Lynch focusing on corporate finance and mergers, as well as acquisitions transactions.

Michael Pan is a Managing Director, focusing on investments in the Business Services sector at Warburg Pincus. Mr. Pan has spent over a decade at Warburg Pincus. Mr. Pan has been involved in the firm's investments in Builders FirstSource, Certified Group, FlexXray, GA Foods, Hygiena, Neiman Marcus, RegionalCare Hospital Partners, and Wencor Group. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, he worked as a Consultant at The Boston Consulting Group.

Lee Spirer is an Executive in Residence at Warburg Pincus. Mr. Spirer has deep industry experience leading technology enabled services companies; scaling operations and accelerating growth through global acquisitions and leveraging technology in managed services. Previously the EVP and COO of Navigant Consulting, he led the strategic and operational transformation of the $1BN+ public company culminating in the transaction to take it private with Veritas Capital and merge into Guidehouse. Mr. Spirer also serves as a director of Ryan LLC.

A-LIGN welcomes the combined years of experience and expertise this team brings to its board as the company looks to expand its SaaS offering.

About A-LIGN:

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HISTRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

About Warburg Pincus:

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $73 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 235 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 20 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $100 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

A-LIGN

Danielle Ostrovsky, Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

Ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com

Warburg Pincus

Sarah Bloom

212-878-6378

Sarah.Bloom@warburgpincus.com

View original content:

SOURCE A-LIGN