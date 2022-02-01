Silver Dollar City Announces 2022 The Biggest Entertainment Year EVER

BRANSON, Mo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Dollar City is announcing 2022 as 'the biggest entertainment year ever' at the award-winning 1880s-style theme park, featuring 10 world-class festivals & events and an entertainment playbill of hundreds of shows and performers. Additionally, there are 40 rides & attractions, demonstrating artisans, the great Marvel Cave and much heralded, creative home-style cooking. "The City" opens March 16 with Spring Ride Days and goes full steam entertainment through December.

Street Fest | April 14 –May 1: Taking the Spring festival into the streets, Silver Dollar City's eclectic Street Fest features colorful performers, stilt-walkers, live musical performances and a unique menu of foods from around the world. Likened to a street carnival, performers showcase acrobatics, juggling, comedy skills and knife-throwing trickery. Music adds to the festive atmosphere with steel drums, percussion acts and live bands. The new Living Garden's aerialists, statue illusionists and giant moving topiaries all come to life. (Insider Tip: Arrive early to start with the City's all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.)

Bluegrass & BBQ Festival | May 4 – May 30: One of the nation's most respected bluegrass gatherings, Bluegrass & BBQ is Ozark hospitality at its best, offering a combination of downhome BBQ and bluegrass music. 10 stages and hundreds of performers present traditional tunes to a much more progressive sound. Musical groups include Grammy-awarded artists such as Rhonda Vincent & The Rage and Daily & Vincent, along with family bands, new artists and long-time downhome fiddlers. Earning top honors from The International Bluegrass Association (IBMA), Silver Dollar City excels in presenting the roots of America's music. (Insider Tip: Come hungry as the pitmasters perfect a variety of sauces to serve with thousands of pounds of meats – smoked from 10 to 16 hours.)

National Kids Fest | June 11 – July 24: Kids Fest is all things Silver Dollar City, showcasing family entertainment, record-breaking roller coasters, a demonstrating crafts colony, music and a variety of fun foods. Summer concerts include legendary names like The Ozark Mountain Daredevils and Newsboys. Families can package other Branson-area Silver Dollar City Attractions including White Water and Showboat Branson Belle. (Insider Tip: Multi-park/multi-day tickets allow guests flexibility; while The Silver Dollar City Campground, with cabins, RV sites & camping, offers a free guest shuttle to the front gate of the theme park.)

Moonlight Madness | July 23 – August 7: It's upside-down crazy fun with Silver Dollar City's world-recognized roller coasters soaring into the night skies, accentuated by nighttime fireworks. A roller coaster enthusiast's playground, guests embark into the darkness on Time Traveler, or speed travel under the twinkling Ozark stars on Outlaw Run. For the not-so-daring riders, there's a nightly dance party, The Grand Exposition with 10 family rides and Fireman's Landing, designed for the littles just learning to be thrill seekers. (Insider Tip: All season long, the Silver Dollar City app is the best way to plan. Trailblazer passes can be purchased for front-of-line access.)

Southern Gospel Picnic | August 25 – September 5: The Ozark hills fill with joyful harmonies in late August into September with the nation's most notable Southern Gospel groups throughout the day, plus nightly performances in Echo Hollow Amphitheater. Parkwide, stages radiate energy with sing-along, toe-tapping performances. Picnic food favorites include The City's famous fried chicken, cinnamon breads and homemade ice cream. (Insider tip: Check the performance schedule on the Silver Dollar City app, as show schedules, concerts & activities are listed.)

Country Music Days |September 8-11, 15-18: Featuring a series of country music concerts – watch www.silverdollarcity.com for upcoming announcements.

Harvest Festival | September 21 – October 29: With a major expansion scheduled for 2022, "Pumpkins in The City" is a highlight inside The Harvest Festival. At sunset, tens of thousands of pumpkins – carved, sculpted, life-size and themed – illuminate the night sky, accentuated with a lively, blacklight dance party every night in Pumpkin Plaza. A daytime dimension includes hundreds of demonstrating crafters, plus cowboy lore and music throughout the streets and stages. Culinary experts create specialty seasonal foods with sweet and savory pumpkin flavors and hearty soups. (Insider Tip: The Tasting Passport is a great way to try the many sweet and savory pumpkin-infused foods created for this festival.)

An Old Time Christmas | November 5 – December 30: In an unprecedented five-time title streak, Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas is America's Best Holiday Theme Park Event, claiming the designation from USA TODAY 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. The City's "Citizens" create a dazzling parkwide wonderland with 6.5 million lights, A Holly Jolly Light Parade, an 8-story animated Christmas tree, Christmas in Midtown spectacular, Joy on Town Square light show, Broadway-style shows, roller coasters at night and gourmet holiday foods. This holiday event embraces, showcases and celebrates the true meaning of Christmas. (Insider Tip: A great way to jump-start holiday festivities is to visit early November, then come back through December.)

