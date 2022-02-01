GS Labs Brings Additional COVID Testing Resources to Des Moines; New Site Now Open in Ankeny GS Labs Offers Various COVID Tests; Results In As Little One Hour

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for COVID-19 testing continues, one of the largest private testing laboratories in the U.S. has opened its second Des Moines-area testing location at 409 S. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA, 50023. GS Labs offers rapid antigen tests, PCR tests, Rapid PCR and LAMP tests, and now a combination rapid antigen COVID and flu test, all by appointment seven days a week. This new site in Ankeny is an addition to GS Labs' other metro location at 8801 University Ave, Suite C45 in Clive.

As the need for COVID-19 testing continues, GS Labs - one of the largest private testing laboratories in the U.S. - is opening additional testing sites across the country to meet increased community demand. (PRNewswire)

Having recently tested its millionth patient, GS Labs is a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in the Des Moines metro and across the United States. Last week, the company performed more than 55,000 rapid antigen tests nationally, an increase of 65 percent compared to Thanksgiving week. Tests administered by GS Labs that week identified more than 13,000 patients currently positive for COVID-19, giving these patients the opportunity to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers.

"As the pandemic stretches on and the demand for COVID testing continues, we are adding capacity at our second metro area site to support the Des Moines community," said Dr. Darin Jackson, GS Labs Medical Director. "Thanks to our dedicated and growing team of healthcare professionals, we now offer our full range of testing services at two metro locations."

GS Lab's offers two tests that are fully covered by insurance in the event the patient is experiencing symptoms or has had a recent exposure. This includes the rapid antigen test for $179 which returns results as quickly as 20 minutes and a PCR test for $229 that returns results in two to five days; both have no out-of-pocket cost with accepted insurance. Additionally, GS Labs offers rapid PCR and rapid LAMP tests for $299 each that are ideal for travel or screening testing, available with cash payment only. The combination rapid antigen COVID and flu test is available for $199, also with cash payment only. Appointments for all test types must be made online prior to arrival.

WHAT: ADDITIONAL GS LABS TESTING SITE OPENS

WHERE: 409 S. ANKENY BLVD, ANKENY, IA 50023

WHEN: 8 A.M. TO 6 P.M. WEEKDAYS; 9 A.M TO 5 P.M. WEEKENDS

If you are attending an upcoming gathering, there are steps you can take to be safer around others – including getting a test 1 to 3 days beforehand to determine your COVID-19 status. Other safety measures include:

Wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated.

Given the sustained surge in the region, we recommend that even fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Remember, outdoors is safer than indoors.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

Avoid shouting and singing, especially in indoor spaces.

If you are sick or have symptoms, don't host or attend a gathering.

Also consider getting a COVID-19 test 3 to 5 days after you return home from your trip.

Even if your test is negative, it's wise to reduce non-essential activities for a full 7 days after travel.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GS Labs