VITALITY INSTITUTE, CREATOR OF THE BESTSELLING VI PEEL, LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER CHEMICAL PEEL FOR THE BODY The Leader in Painless, Effective Chemical Peels Announces New Formula Developed Specifically to Treat a Wide Range of Skin Concerns on the Body

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitality Institute , the award-winning, minority and woman led skincare brand, announces the launch of their first-ever VI Peel Body Treatment, now available at select practitioners' offices across the US.

Formulated exclusively for the skin on your body, NEW VI Peel Body Treatments lift pigment and sun damage, fight active acne and acne scarring, as well as soften wrinkles, stretch marks, and more! (PRNewswire)

NEW first ever chemical peel formulated exclusively for the body, VI Peel Body treats pigment, back acne, scars & more!

Developed by the trusted creators of the first painless chemical peel for the face, this breakthrough new treatment has been carefully formulated to target a variety of skin concerns on any part of the body. Acknowledging that the skin on the body is two to three times thicker than the skin on the face, VI Peel Body uses a unique proprietary ingredient complex with potent actives that go beyond the reach of traditional topicals alone. By stimulating anti-aging collagen and increasing cellular turnover, the treatment helps address troubled areas to reveal smoother, more radiant skin after just one treatment.

VI Peel Body is safe and effective for all skin types, tones and textures. Using four key ingredients, the treatment helps remove pigmentation and fine lines on the décolletage, targets body acne to reduce scarring and repeat flare ups, smooths scars from surgeries or injuries, softens the appearance of stretch marks and tightens sagging skin. The VI Peel Body Treatment contains a powerful catalog of ingredients such as Glycolic Acid, which exfoliates dead surface cells instantly and Lactic Acid, which hydrates and lightens pigment as it firms. Trichloroacetic Acid penetrates the skin to target texture, pigment, acne and wrinkles, as Mandelic Acid suppresses pigment and reduces oil production.

"It is moving that 10 years after the passing of my father Dr. Khalil, we are still revolutionizing chemical peels. He was a trailblazer in the aesthetic industry who transformed chemical peel treatments, and here we are today, continuing his mission as we debut the first-ever peel for the body," states VI Peel CEO Marya Khalil. "Now is the time to get ready to be your most confident self during this upcoming Spring/Summer season with a VI Peel Body Treatment!"

The treatment was released to Vitality Institute clinics in December and quickly sold through. More than 750 dermatologists and medi-spas across the country are now providing this unique treatment. Consumers can visit HERE to find a location. Practitioners interested in learning more about the VI Body Peel can contact support@vipeel.com.

"I was thrilled to hear when Vitality Institute launched their new VI Peel Body Treatment!" Says Dr. Jeriel Weitz, a Dermatologist at New York Schweiger Dermatology Group on Park Avenue. "I have so many patients with scarring on their chest and back from acne or other conditions and as such, knowing that this new formula was created specifically for the skin on the body is such exciting news! The skin on the body is much thicker on than the skin on the face, so having the new VI Peel Body formula to target specific skin issues on the body has yielded better results on our patients."

The VI Peel Body Treatment is now available nationwide at select practitioners' offices; prices vary depending on the location. For more information on VI Peel Body Treatments, please visit VIPeel.com . Please find hi-res before and after images HERE and product brochure HERE .

ABOUT Vitality Institute

Vitality Institute is the revolutionary skincare company that pioneered the first painless and skin tone inclusive chemical peel in 2005, developed by Dr. Khalil. Now under his daughter Marya Khalil's leadership, the company has grown to offer six medical grade VI Peel formulations customized to every patient's skin concerns, as well as an at-home skincare line, VI Derm Beauty.

Since inception, over 10 million peels have been performed worldwide and VI Peel has been recognized by both consumer groups and industry leaders as the #1 chemical peel in the country. With custom blends targeted for each patients' needs, VI Peel helps treat skin concerns such as aging skin, active acne, acne scarring, melasma, sun damage, keratosis pilaris and more.

