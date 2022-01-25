TBD Media Group's Global Thought Leaders Campaign returns to share the business developments that will dictate the future, today. TBD's tenacity for illuminating influential key players through documentary style filmmaking brings the campaign to its next essential instalment.

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of Global Thought Leaders will undoubtedly build on the successes of its predecessor and extend its reach to tread new ground. With a focus on only the most influential leaders in their respective industries, TBD Media Group celebrates the pivotal companies securing a more innovative and sustainable future.

Companies tackling the same issues of carbon neutrality, respectful usage of resources, movement away from fossil fuels towards renewables, social improvement and innovative developments will again have the limelight to add energy to the building momentum.

But newer trends of autonomous driving cars and widespread electrification, the rise of digital services across industries and into democratic structures, and even the manufacture of 3D printed medical and dental customisable implants will also have prominence in the campaign. TBD will be seen to steer the increasing relevance of these trends towards the public's and pivotal player's attention where they can be of the most use.

By increasing exposure to these innovations through their expertise in producing informational, moving and memorable film, TBD Media Group seeks to indirectly raise the standard of modern company practices as they get inspired by and learn from the pioneers displayed in the videos. With an ever-increasing need to develop more ecologically friendly methods and strive to meet the other challenges of the present and near future, shining a light on the progress occurring can only benefit societies as we learn from one another and create a healthy competition to surpass peers and those who have come before.

With a content launch at the end of last year on the 9th of December and another on the 25th January 2022, the company is wasting no time in getting the content out to the world.

Paolo Zanini, TBD Media Group's CEO, shares "As a media company, it's our responsibility to spread awareness of the innovations happening today so that they can be better implemented tomorrow. Because when one group shares their work, we all benefit".

Companies featured in this launch:

AP Moller Maersk, Cayman Finance, cBrain, Citrix Systems, Digital Metal, Enterprise Estonia, Geotab, Metsä Group, Pelion, Research Triangle, UFODRIVE , TFS HealthScience.

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way.

Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney

Head of Marketing

TBD Media Group

j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TBD Media Group