Taiwan's textile industry supports athletes in the 2022 Winter Games

TAIPEI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winter Games Beijing 2022 will be held in February 4-20. The gathering of athletes from all over the world will trigger the boom, and Taiwan's textile industry has also participated in the Games as a behind-the-scenes event. Taiwan's functional fabrics account for 70% of the global market, and Taiwan's textile industry is backing the internationally renowned brands. Major sports brands sponsor the Games and many national teams whose clothes are made from sustainable, functional fabrics in Taiwan.

The Games will display athletes' extraordinary performance and show the athletes' passion and honor to the world. Stylish athletes and fashion designer also make the Games more glamorous and fashionable. Beyond stylish, innovative functional textiles are still an indispensable element of sportswear. Taiwan led by the finest knitting and woven facilities and is the leading supplier of sportswear fabrics. Functional fabrics provide high stretch with great fit the body shape, super lightweight, breathability, wicking, anti-bacteria and odor management properties in order to offering maximum comfort and boost performance. Taiwan has met the challenge and is the most reliable supplier of internationally renowned sports brands as Asics, on running.

Sustainability is the key to the future

Don't just "Think Taiwan for Textiles", go there. Taiwan is leading the world in earth friendly Textile innovation, sustainability, and continuous quality improvement. Best in class polymer development led by many large vertical companies keep Taiwan ahead of the curve. The world's leading Brands come to Taiwan first when looking for the latest and best innovation, including The North Face in outerwear, Under Armour in sport apparel, Jack Wolfskin rugged wear in Europe and the world's finest and fastest growing yoga apparel producers such as Lululemon. If you are looking for variety in bluesign manufacturing, Taiwan has the best and most available in the world.

Most of Taiwan fabric manufacturers have a collection of recycled polyester products in multiple categories in woven and knits. The direction of recycled Nylon materials comes from its teams of dedicated textile engineers driven both internally and by their core of leading-edge customers. Companies like Patagonia, dedicating to improving our environment, make Taiwan a primary source for textiles and development initiatives. The dedication to constant improvement has carved relationships that have now lasted many years. If sports apparel, comfortable apparel, yoga apparel, outdoor apparel, or just great workout clothing is your business, Taiwan's suppliers are must-see vendors.

