Registration for the Inaugural Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Launches Today

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the teams behind the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle announce the launch of registration for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago 13.1. The newest addition to Chicago's premier racing portfolio brings a world-class half marathon and three-day health and wellness festival to Chicago's West Side. Runners are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot in the 10,000-person race set for Sunday, June 5.

"Today's launch of the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 marks an exciting milestone in Chicago's return to racing," said Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Shamrock Shuffle and Chicago 13.1. "We're excited to work with community members to provide an experience that highlights the vibrant and culturally diverse neighborhoods of Chicago's West Side. Together, we will reimagine running in our city and continue the legacy of world-class racing in Chicago."

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 offers runners a unique Chicago race experience, encouraging them to get out of the Loop and explore the neighborhoods of Chicago's West Side. A three-day health and wellness festival will culminate with the race designed to showcase the city takes place on Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5. More details on the course route and festival experience will be announced in the coming months.

Runners looking to enhance their race experience can make their miles more meaningful by running on behalf of a charity. The event's official Charity Program features six charity partners, each with a focus on youth and community development in Chicago. The goal of the program is to provide funds to support causes that align with the event's vision of bettering the communities where we live, work, and run. Runners who sign up with a charity team will be required to fundraise a minimum of $500 for the charity.

The registration fee for the inaugural event is $95 and will increase to $115 in the weeks leading up to the race.

Additional details about the 2022 event are available at chicago13point1.com.

About the Bank of America Chicago 13.1

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will offer runners a uniquely Chicago experience, bringing a world-class half marathon to the neighborhoods of Chicago's West Side. The inaugural event will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The event will debut a new kind of racing experience to the Chicago running community, introducing a festival (Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5) featuring a mix of fitness and lifestyle activations designed to inspire runners to connect with and better the communities where we live, work and run. The weekend celebrations will culminate with the half marathon on Sunday, June 5.

