The partnership with Celestica creates one of the first North American integrated battery module, rack, and enclosure production facilities for energy storage systems

Powin Selects Celestica to Manufacture Its Next-Generation Energy Storage System in North America The partnership with Celestica creates one of the first North American integrated battery module, rack, and enclosure production facilities for energy storage systems

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powin LLC (Powin), a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable battery energy storage solutions, today announced that it has selected Celestica Inc., a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, to assemble its Centipede battery energy storage platform in Celestica's Monterrey, Mexico facility. Full production will begin in Q2 2022.

The Powin Centipede battery energy storage platform (PRNewswire)

Celestica's facility in Mexico is located in close proximity to a substantial and growing portion of Powin's end market, providing customers with greater supply chain flexibility and responsiveness. The Centipede platform will be assembled and tested on-site at Celestica's facility before it is delivered to project locations. Nearshoring this process as well as consolidating it into a single facility will greatly reduce logistics-related risks such as vessel availability and tariff-related cost volatility.

Geoff Brown, CEO of Powin, said, "Our partnership with Celestica marks a significant step in Powin's plans to simplify and secure our supply chain for our North American customers, and we are confident in Celestica's ability to uphold our focus on safety and reliability for our customers. Given Celestica's global scale and capabilities, this partnership also provides Powin with the flexibility to increase our international production capabilities."

"Celestica will provide in-region manufacturing, engineering and supply chain solutions to ensure Powin is able to quickly launch and scale its innovative Centipede platform throughout North America," said Todd Cooper, President, ATS at Celestica. "The combination of Powin's commitment to innovation, reliability and safety and Celestica's expertise in building large, complex clean energy products is powering a more sustainable future."

Powin is uniquely positioned to nearshore the assembly of its Centipede platform due the company's vertically integrated business model, diversified supply chain and full control over the product design. The company goes deeper into the supply chain to purchase individual components via different vendors to provide supply chain resilience.

Jason Burwen, the VP of Energy Storage at American Clean Power Association said, "A diverse energy storage supply chain can help mitigate risks for U.S. companies working to deploy 100 GW of new energy storage by 2030. Powin is taking a leadership position, commissioning plants with our trade allies and working toward partnerships to bring storage system manufacturing and cell production to U.S. based facilities."

Powin's Centipede platform was launched in November 2021. It is the company's first fully modular design, complete with pre-integrated segments containing batteries, thermal management equipment, and essential safety systems.

About Powin, LLC (Powin):

As a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable battery energy storage solutions, Powin supplies the software and hardware to the growing volume of next generation energy storage projects that will transform the grid, enable high levels of renewable generation and put conventional generators out of business. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe, and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

The Celestica facility in Monterrey, Mexico where the Powin Centipede battery energy storage platform will be produced (PRNewswire)

Powin Energy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powin Energy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Powin Energy