Martin's Potato Rolls Creates Employment Opportunities in Texas

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, the maker of Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, is hiring! With the "number one potato roll in America," Martin's is expanding distribution in the Texas market and is getting ready for its busy "summer bun season."

Martin's has been expanding its distribution footprint, which creates a need for additional employees from local Texas communities to handle the logistics and distribution to Texas customers. In the past couple of years, Martin's has expanded its East Coast presence and has developed distribution in major US markets such as Chicago, New Orleans, Rochester, Buffalo, Nashville, Houston, San Antonio, and now upcoming, Dallas/Ft. Worth areas! They have also seen their international distribution increase in the Middle East, Europe, and beyond, having served 40 countries with plans to expand into even more in the future.

As a family owned and operated company, Martin's strives to be an employer of choice by offering employees great benefits: (1) physical benefits, such as multiple health insurance plan options to choose from for medical, dental, and vision and a robust wellness program; (2) emotional benefits, such as paid time off for all full-time employees; and (3) financial benefits, such as competitive wages, premium pay differentials for evening and weekend shifts, bi-annual profit-sharing bonuses, paid lunch breaks, potential overtime, and 401k profit sharing. Martin's employees also enjoy benefits that are unique to a family owned and operated company, such as a tri-annual company picnic and free bread and rolls to feed their families every week!

Martin's prides itself in creating an inspiring and collaborative culture. The daily work experience exemplifies Martin's core culture components of communication, integrity, quality, customer service, and teamwork. As employees are encouraged to focus on and continually develop those components in themselves and in their teams, working together for success is something that just happens naturally at Martin's.

Martin's is owned and operated by the Martin family who has always known the meaning of values, family, and, of course, incredible taste. To learn more about Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread in the Texas area, visit MartinsLovesTexas.com. To view open positions and apply, you can visit: https://potatorolls.com/careers/. Martin's is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high quality bread and roll products using high quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution, both in the United States and abroad. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.



