DISQO Names David Squellati General Counsel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISQO announced today that David Squellati joined the company as General Counsel, reporting to Armen Adjemian, Co-Founder and CEO. As the leader of DISQO's legal organization, he will work with all other teams across the organization to help ensure that DISQO's platform, which enables clients to connect what people think and do across all of their brand experiences online, is developed and scaled internationally with world-class legal guidance.

"DISQO is in hyper-growth mode as more brands discover the power of our platform to help them better understand people and behaviors in their markets," said Adjemian. "To support the business, we are building a world-class legal team that holds transparency as a guiding principle. Dave shares our vision and will be the legal counselor and business partner we need with our teams, clients, and partners."

"Rising consumer expectations for choice and control over how they share information, expanding privacy regulations, and changes to technology environments make this a challenging time to reach people with relevance and drive brand growth," said Squellati. "DISQO continues to expand and build upon its unique platform enabling clients to navigate all of these changes with ethical and sustainable approaches. I'm excited to dive in with the team."

Squellati brings more than 20 years of experience advising technology and consumer brands on intellectual property, international privacy regulation compliance, complex commercial agreements, risk management, and product development, among others. He joins DISQO from Blue Jeans Network, a SaaS-based video conferencing company acquired by Verizon, where he built a legal practice and developed internal processes to support the company's business goals. Prior to BlueJeans, he held positions with JAKKS Pacific, BeachBody, and Red Bull. He began his legal career as an associate at Fenwick and West.

About DISQO

DISQO is a consumer insights platform that offers products that connect insights about what people think and do across brand experiences and consumer journeys. Connecting brand sentiment and outcomes from a single source, DISQO enables clients to more deeply understand their customers and create a competitive advantage. DISQO's platform is built on complete, permission-based consumer data. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with more than 400 team members. Learn more at www.DISQO.com

