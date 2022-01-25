Diagenta and Trinity Wellness and Recovery Launch New Service

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagenta and Trinity Wellness Recovery have entered into an agreement. The agreement is the first of its kind to launch the DiaBag platform into the Plastic Surgery Aftercare market. "I am very excited to be working with Trinity Wellness Recovery and together, we are going to take telemedicine to the next level to provide their clients with pre-op assessment and hospital-grade patient monitoring after elective surgeries," says Dr. Gelena Lifchitz, CEO Diagenta. Erion Taylor, CEO of Trinity Wellness Recovery states, "Our partnership with Diagenta will allow us the opportunity to provide a higher level of care to our clients, ease of communication with their surgeons, and a continuity of care for our nurses. For my company, this has been an unparalleled service. This platform is the most effective tool to interface with surgeons and quickly send reports and video conferences in situations that require an immediate response."

Diagenta works with individual clients as well as with providers and businesses, offering its telehealth services and devices via a variety of flexible payment models.

To learn more about the DiaBag® platform, visit diagenta.com.

About Diagenta

Diagenta (formerly TealHeal), founded in 2017 in San Diego, CA specializes in hospital-grade care at home. We equip visiting nurses and doctors with portable point-of-care diagnostic solutions (lab and imaging), telemedicine, and integration with electronic health records. Diagenta's leading telehealth products and software suite allow physicians to remove the burden of in-person office visits from their patients by performing remote observation visits. Founder and CEO Dr. Gelena Lifchitz is an internal medicine doctor, healthcare management specialist, and entrepreneur. Her co-founder, David Aron, is a software architect and aerospace engineer with over 20 years of experience in software and hardware development. Diagenta

About Trinity Wellness and Recovery

Trinity Wellness and Recovery, is a true concierge nursing service that strives to be everything between your "before and after". Trinity offers complete hotel aftercare packages in luxurious environments, providing all the comforts of home. In addition to hotel aftercare packages, Trinity can fully customize packages to include post-operative appointment coordination, medication pickups, transportation, private duty nursing, and room only accommodations to meet all of the needs. Trinity has a seasoned team of medical professionals specifically trained in post-operative care to ensure the best service possible. Since 2014, Trinity provided aftercare for their clients in the San Gabriel Valley area, and currently operate out of our second location in Westwood, CA. To learn more about Trinity Wellness Recovery contact CEO Erion Taylor at info@trinitywellnessandrecovery.com

Media:

Teresa Sunder Prince

teresa@diagenta.com

View original content:

SOURCE Diagenta