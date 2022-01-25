ChannelAdvisor Achieves New Milestone to Help Fuel Global E-Commerce Growth for Brands <legend role="h2"><span>Leading</span>multichannel<span>commerce platform now offers over 300 global marketplace and retailer integrations</span></legend>

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced new support for marketplace and retailer channels, adding to its expansive list of integrations.

With the most recent additions, ChannelAdvisor now supports over 300 channels globally, making it easier for brands and retailers to reach new audiences and drive additional sales while reducing operational complexity. During the last quarter of 2021, ChannelAdvisor reinforced its commitment to channel diversification by adding support for 40 new global marketplaces and first-party retail sites.

"Brands and retailers are actively seeking new channels to attract more consumers and grow online sales," explains Steve Frechette, vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "As the world's leading brands accelerate their shift to multichannel commerce, ChannelAdvisor remains committed to global marketplace expansions to help ensure that they can meet consumer demand."

Adding to its leading network of channel integrations, ChannelAdvisor has recently expanded its support to include:

Marketplaces:

AliExpress (BR, CN, FR, IT, ES, TR)

Back Market (DE, ES, GR, IE, IT, PT, SE, SK)

Hudson Bay (CA, US)

Idealo (DE)

Limango (DE)

1P Channel Expansions:

Amazon (AE, AU, BR, EG, ES, FR, IN, IT, JP, MX, NL, PL, SA, SE, SG, TR, UK, US)

DSW (US)

Journey's (US)

Martha Stewart (US)

Urban Outfitters (US)

Frechette added, "As we move into the new year, we're not resting on our laurels. ChannelAdvisor will continue to set the pace for the market by broadening our support for the channels our clients need to best position themselves for success."

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

