Axle Welcomes Veteran Executives to Bolster Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axle , the all-in-one financial platform for modern freight brokers, has grown its talented executive team, adding Jamie Waldinger as Vice President of Revenue and Heather Beckstead , PHR-CA and SHRM-CP, as Head of People. This comes after a strong 2021 in which the company raised its Series A, grew revenue and headcount almost 5x, and expanded its product offering beyond the initial payments solution.

"Jamie and Heather have joined Axle at a vital time in our growth," said CEO, Bharath Krishnamoorthy. "As the supply chain experiences more stress, freight brokers continue looking for solutions to update antiquated payment processes and make their lives easier. Jamie will be instrumental in scaling our revenue org and helping us reach a larger segment of customers. Heather will continue making Axle a top tech employer. By adding them to the team, 2022 is off to a promising start."

Waldinger, an accomplished executive with more than 20 years of experience and a consulting background, brings an MBA from MIT Sloan and an early career as a software engineer. His notable positions include Head of Strategy at Dunkin' Brands and Vice President of Marketing at Constant Contact. Waldinger's rich experience in go-to-market-strategy and execution will lend itself seamlessly to Axle where he's charged with growing the brand, acquiring customers and driving rapid revenue growth.

"I am thrilled to join such a talented team, pursuing a very ambitious vision. Bharath, Shawn and the team have built a strong foundation for Axle," said Waldinger. "I am eager to be working with them to help drive Axle towards that vision."

As Head of People, Beckstead will lead DEI efforts, find new ways to create exceptional employee experiences, and implement leadership and development training programs to help the company grow its talent. Her 20+ years of experience in organizational growth includes most recently leading technology companies like SocialChorus, Bitnami, and Valassis Digital through successful exits.

Built In recently recognized Axle for its superior remote-first company culture. For more information about Axle, visit axlepayments.com.

About Axle

Axle is the all-in-one financial services platform that is rapidly disrupting the $250 billion freight intermediary market. Its proprietary technology allows freight brokers to simplify their financing operations and easily access the working capital they need to grow. Axle automates invoicing, collections, and payments - ultimately delivering a better customer experience. A remote-first company, Axle has been named a Best Place To Work by Built In.

