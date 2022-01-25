Amber Wright to Lead New R.J. O'Brien Initiatives on Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Electronic Trading

CHICAGO and LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced the promotion of Amber Wright to Executive Director, Global Head of Fixed Income Rates and E-Trading Sales, with responsibilities across RJO's operating affiliates. Based in London, Wright is leading two key global initiatives – a significant expansion of the firm's institutional fixed income product breadth and a new algorithmic trading capability across multiple asset classes.

Reporting to RJO President and Chief Sales Officer Daniel Staniford, Wright is now responsible for the development of both the firm's global institutional rates business as well as its "E-Trading" offerings across all products. She will be partnering regularly with brokers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as the U.S. and Asia to further expand RJO's product reach across the fixed income markets and electronic trading solutions.

Staniford said: "Amber has done an extraordinary job since joining the firm, meeting every challenge thrown her way. She brings a unique combination of great contacts, hands-on buy- and sell-side experience, and deep technological expertise, giving us a comprehensive view of what our clients want and need in the fixed income markets and in the electronic trading space. Amber will be integral to further developing these global offerings for RJO."

Wright said: "I am extremely humbled to take on this leadership position in two areas that are so important to the future growth of RJO. During my time here, I've seen the firm make substantial investments in technology, and as automated trading and algorithmic execution strategies are such important tools in the markets, I am thrilled to help move these initiatives forward. With RJO's recent launch of our interest rate swap desk and the latest addition of cash treasuries, we now have the tools to create a truly global fixed income offering. It's an honor to work alongside some of the most highly regarded brokers and clients in the industry as we continue to build upon RJO's strong foundation to develop a new depth in these disciplines."

Wright has served as RJO's Senior Director, Global Sales since early 2021, after joining the firm as Director, Global Sales in July 2019.

She joined RJO from Capula Investment Management LLP, a global London-based fixed income specialist hedge fund she joined in 2017 to establish a new systematic trading team, playing a leading role in the development and execution of a model-driven trading and algorithmic execution capability.

Wright started her career at Barclays Investment Bank as a futures and options broker, developing a specialty in U.S. treasury basis and relative value strategies.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Liverpool.

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for five consecutive years. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

