Webinars offer school-community engagement strategies for improving student success

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techniques for increasing collaboration between schools and families to improve student outcomes is the focus of a publicly available, six-part webinar series launched by the Community Engagement Initiative (CEI), a California effort to improve schools by building connections among educators.

In the videos, the CEI's Cohort II, consisting of twelve geographically diverse school district teams, share their journeys and successes, describing what they have done to address one of six identified causes of ineffective community engagement, particularly with underserved groups. Viewers learn about strategies, practices and policies adopted by the districts to connect with their local communities.

"We believe this resource will help teachers, administrators, community members and stakeholders implement equitable and culturally responsive engagement that will enhance student success," said Ted Alejandre, the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS).

The California Collaborative for Educational Excellence (CCEE), the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS), the California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE), and Families In Schools (FIS) jointly lead CEI.

"CEI helps the professionals behind the scenes at our schools engage one another and ultimately strengthen support for students," Alejandre said.

The CEI webinars, described below, are 30 minutes to one hour and can be accessed at californiaengage.org. A variety of helpful suggestions are offered in each webinar.

Episode I: Prioritizing Relationships

The first webinar video focuses on addressing the lack of belief that the system's success is critically dependent on its relationship with students and families.

Episode II: Students & Families as Experts Strengthening and transforming students and families to become better communicators helps improve engagement between students/families and teachers/staff.

Episode III: Leadership Commitment

Enhancing the commitment of district and school leaders to be more dedicated, consistent and engaging, particularly when working with students and families. Examples of successful professional development are highlighted.

Episode IV: Highly Effective Practices

Building highly effective practices within districts and schools to increase effectiveness and communication with students and families; parents as educational partners and ways to better engage with them, including two-way communication.

Episode V: Race & Culture

Reversing the lack of inclusivity for certain student population segments by building trusting relationships where parents, students, teachers, and administrators interact to create programs for building equity for all students in their educational experience and empowering student excellence.

Episode VI: Community-friendly Systems & Tools

Defining "community-friendly" communication and outreach and information delivery methods to engage families in district and school decision-making.

Designed to strengthen the system of support by building the capacity of school districts to authentically engage one another was the impetus for the creation of CEI. The webinar series is just one of the identified techniques to meet CEI goals, specifically identifying effective models of community engagement. For more details on statewide and SBCSS training on community engagement, go to californiaengage.org or call SBCSS Communications at (909) 386-2413.

